Jonathan Bennett Teases His Involvement in 'Mean Girls' Movie Musical: 'There's Some Talks' (Exclusive) 

Jonathan Bennett is teasing a potential return to the Mean Girls franchise!

The actor, 41, chatted exclusively to PEOPLE about his possible involvement in the upcoming film adaptation of the Tony-nominated Broadway show, which is based on the original 2004 movie, during Saturday night's 34th GLAAD Media Awards.

"There's some talks going on about certain things," the actor said on the red carpet when asked about any knowledge he has about the upcoming film. "Let's just say that," he added.

Bennett said that it is "so fun to be a part of a movie like Mean Girls, where so many people have such a good reaction and such a heartwarming feeling when they think about our movie, because it changed their lives in so many ways. It changed my life."

The actor, who married Jaymes Vaughan in March 2022, also talked about how the movie was instrumental in highlighting the issue of bullying. "It made people realize what bullying was in high school. And in a lot of ways, I think Mean Girls is the first movie that actually showed what bullying was and brought it to light," he told PEOPLE. "But they used comedy with Tina Fey's amazing writing to be able to talk about it. And I think it was an important movie for so many reasons, but for to bring light to bullying."

Jonathan Bennett in Mean Girls. CBS via Getty Images

The original Mean Girls film, starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried, has become a cult classic since it premiered almost two decades ago, with numerous catchphrases and even its own national day.

Following the success of the 2004 film and the 2018 Broadway musical of the same name, Paramount Pictures decided to greenlight a film adaptation of the Tony-nominated show.

Plans for the musical movie were first announced in January 2020 by Tina Fey, who wrote both the original film and musical.

"I'm very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen," Fey said in a statement to Playbill at the time. "It's been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I've spent 16 years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe, and I love them dearly."

Mean Girls musical movie cast. Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Jim Spellman/WireImage, Arturo Holmes/Getty

The main cast for the film was announced in December 2022, with Senior Year actress Angourie Rice set to star as Cady Heron, while Sex Lives of College Girls star Renée Rapp will reprise her Broadway role as Regina George.

Auli'i Cravalho, the voice actress behind 2016's Moana, will play Janis, and Jaquel Spivey, from Broadway's A Strange Loop, will play Damian.

Avantika and Bebe Wood are set to play Regina's Plastics cohorts, Karen and Gretchen, while The Summer I Turned Pretty actor Christopher Briney will play Aaron Samuels.

In February 2023, Fey announced that she and Tim Meadows would step back into their movie roles as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall.

Additionally, The Office alumna Jenna Fischer has been cast as Cady's mother and Busy Philipps has been cast as Mrs. George (who is not a regular mom, but a cool mom). In March 2023, Jon Hamm joined the cast as Coach Carr.

Bennett isn't the only original cast member to be rumored to make an appearance. In addition to Fey, 52, and Meadows, 62, reprising their roles, there have been reports that the original Mean Girls cast, including Lohan, McAdams, Chabert and Seyfried, could appear in the upcoming film.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in February, Seyfried, 37, noted that she and her former costars are "100% into" making a cameo. "It's been a long legacy for Mean Girls, and I think we all kinda just need to hang," she told the outlet.