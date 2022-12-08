Entertainment Movies Jonathan Bennett on Hallmark Channel's First LGBTQ+ Holiday Movie: 'It's Hilarious' The Mean Girls star gives us an inside look at his upcoming festive rom-com The Holiday Sitter By Staff Author Published on December 8, 2022 11:18 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Jonathan Bennett, who got married this year, shares an inside look at his own swoonworthy relationship — as well as his love story onscreen in The Holiday Sitter, the Hallmark Channel's first holiday film with a leading LGBTQ+ couple. Check out his best ways to get into the joyful holiday spirit as well as his take on former costar Lindsay Lohan (who has her own holiday movie out this year), his plans to be in Times Square on New Year's Eve and everything he has to celebrate, in a segment brought to you by Campbell's.