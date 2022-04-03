Newlyweds Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan Make Red Carpet Debut as Husbands at GLAAD Media Awards

"This is our honeymoon," Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan joked to PEOPLE at the 33rd GLAAD Media Awards after tying the knot last month in Mexico

Jaymes Vaughan and Jonathan Bennett attend The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on April 02, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan are spreading some newlywed bliss.

The couple made their first red carpet appearance as husbands at Saturday's 33rd GLAAD Media Awards, where they caught up with PEOPLE after tying the knot last month in Mexico. "Married life is great!" Bennett, 40, said.

"Of all places that we get to step out for the first time as husbands, we're stepping out to the GLAAD Media Awards to celebrate LGBTQ representation in the media, and this is what it looks like," he added. "It is so exciting to be here."

In fact, the Mean Girls star and Vaughan, 38, have yet to take their honeymoon. "This is our honeymoon! Right now. You're all invited to our honeymoon. Welcome, welcome," Bennett joked.

The pair, who owns LGBTQ travel company OUTbound, is planning four trips this year to celebrate their union. But first, they wanted to celebrate Bennett's Hallmark holiday movie The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls, which was nominated for outstanding TV movie at Saturday's awards show.

"So, we're going to be traveling enough," Bennett explained. "We thought we should come to the GLAAD Awards and really represent for the LGBTQ+ community and we can do our honeymoon later this year."

"Yeah, GLAAD deserves so much recognition," said Vaughan, adding: "I am certain we got to the place of being able to get married and marriage equality because of the work that GLAAD did."

Bennett and Vaughan exchanged vows last month in front of a group of close friends and family at the Unico Riviera Maya Hotel in Mexico, including The Wonder Years' Danica McKellar and Bennett's TV mom Sharon Lawrence, while RuPaul's Drag Race alum Jackie Cox served as emcee.