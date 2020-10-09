Jonathan Bennett Calls Mean Girls Zoom Reunion ‘Awkward’: 'You Don't Want to Interrupt'

Jonathan Bennett has one reason why the Mean Girls reunion wasn't so fetch.

One week after the Mean Girls cast came together to celebrate the film's 16th anniversary, Bennett revealed what it was like to see everyone again — even if it was over Zoom.

Bennett, who played hunk Aaron Samuels in the iconic film, admitted on E!'s Daily Pop that the reunion was a little "awkward" because of the virtual format.

"It was a moment!" Bennett said of last week's reunion, moderated by Katie Couric.

"Because here's the thing ... we haven't all been together in 16 years, and to all be together for the first time, and do it on Zoom — already it's awkward to see each other for the first time; you want to say so many things — but then when you're on a Zoom call, it's even more awkward because you're waiting for the person to talk and you don't want to interrupt," he explained.

Bennett said he especially didn't want to interrupt when Tina Fey was speaking.

"You're just like, 'Whatever you wanna say!' " he recalled thinking.

Despite any technical difficulties, Bennett said it was "super fun to see everyone" he worked with on the 2004 movie.

"It really did give us, like, a sense of nostalgia seeing everybody and being next to each other, like, on screen," he explained. "It brought back so many, like, high school memories. You know, when you run into an old classmate from high school? It was really fun."

The reunion, which also included cast members like Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and more, encouraged fans of the film to register to vote as part of the #GoodToVote campaign.

After reaching their goal of 5,000 voter activations, Couric shared the reunion video on Oct. 3 — a day widely recognized as “Mean Girls day” based on one of the comedy film’s much-quoted scenes. The date also marked exactly one month before the upcoming presidential election.

During the clip, Lohan revealed that when she was first tapped to play the main character Cady Heron, she actually was more interested in the role of mean girl Regina George, ultimately portrayed by McAdams.

“I really wanted to play Regina, because I had just done a movie, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, where I was kind of like a weirdo in it and I was like, ‘Oh I want to do a movie where I get to be pretty and dress pretty,’ ” Lohan shared, before adding that she eventually did connect with the character of Cady.

Near the end of the reunion, Couric asked whether the cast would ever be interested in filming a sequel — something Lohan has already been vocal about in recent months.