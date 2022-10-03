Jonathan Bennett and Daniel Franzese Reunite in N.Y.C. Ahead of 'Mean Girls' Day: 'What Gay Is It?' 

This mini Mean Girls reunion was so 'fetch'

By Tracey Harrington McCoy
Published on October 3, 2022 10:34 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjQBCosO7JD/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link jonathandbennett Verified What gay is it? 🌈 #pride
Jonathan Bennett and Daniel Franzese Instagram. Photo: jonathandbennett/Instagram

On the eve of October 3 — or as many diehard fans call it, Mean Girls day — two of the beloved film's stars reconnected on the streets in Times Square, N.Y.C. for a photo op.

Jonathan Bennett shared a series of Instagram photos Sunday of himself and former co-star Daniel Franzese laughing and kissing each other on the cheek with the tongue-in-cheek caption, "What gay is it?"

Bennett, 41, and Franzese's play on words refer to one of the comedy film's much-quoted scenes when Lindsay Lohan's character tells Bennett's character it's Oct. 3.

This mini-reunion isn't the first time cast members have celebrated the occasion alongside their fans.

In 2021, Amanda Seyfried shared a throwback post on Instagram of a behind-the-scenes moment from the filming of Mean Girls in 2003.

Seen posing alongside various stars from the popular teen comedy film, Seyfried, 36, wrote, "#FBF weekends in 2003, baby."

In the photograph, the Mamma Mia! star is pictured alongside fellow cast members Lohan, 36, Lacey Chabert, Bennett, Lizzy Caplan, and Franzese, 44.

RELATED VIDEO: Claws Out: The Meanest Looks of Mean Girls

The Mean Girls family stays pretty tight, with Bennett recently giving Chabert a shoutout on her 40th birthday.

"She's beauty and she's grace. She's Miss United States. Happy Birthday to the best of the best of the best of the best of the best," he wrote.

Franzese, 44, also recently wished a big happy birthday to Lohan on her 36th this summer.

"Happy Birthday @lindsaylohan hope your birthday is filled with rainbows and flowers," he wrote.

