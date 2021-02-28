Jonah Hill previously opened up about his struggles with body image over the years

Jonah Hill Says 'I Finally Love and Accept Myself,' Shares What 'Can't Faze' Him Anymore

Jonah Hill is done letting body-shamers get in the way of his self-esteem.

On Friday, the Superbad actor opened up about his journey toward self-acceptance in a candid post on Instagram. The star posted a screenshot of a recent Daily Mail article that featured photos of him surfing in a wetsuit and drying off without a shirt.

In his Instagram post, Hill, 37, explained that he's struggled with body image issues throughout his life, which have been exacerbated by his rise in fame.

"I don't think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren't exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers," he began the lengthy caption.

"So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can't phase [sic] me anymore is dope. I'm 37 and finally love and accept myself," Hill continued.

The 21 Jump Street star explained that his Instagram is not a "good for me" post, nor is it a "feel bad for me post."

Hill added, "It's for the the kids who don't take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You're wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love."

"Oh and Daily Mail, not even you can take that smile from my face ;)," he concluded his caption.

The actor was praised by many of his famous friends for sharing the vulnerable post.

"You are a G!!! And my spirit animal! Love you, bro!" Justin Timberlake wrote while Andy Cohen replied with a praise hands emoji.

Beanie Feldstein, Hill's younger sister, added, "You're the best in the world I love you"

"When I take my shirt off at the beach it looks like I am still wearing a shirt...or sweater. Now I will show it off with pride!" wrote Judd Apatow.

Hill has previously opened up about his struggles with body image, recently in an interview with GQ regarding his partnership with Adidas.

"The biggest shift in my personal style was that I always had an interest in personal style and fashion, but I was always a bigger guy," he said. "It's really hard when you're overweight to dress a certain way, because clothes aren't made for people who are overweight to have style."