Jonah Hill to Portray Jerry Garcia in Grateful Dead Biopic Directed by Martin Scorsese: Report

The story of The Grateful Dead is reportedly heading to the big screen!

Deadline reported Thursday that Jonah Hill is set to portray late Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia in an Apple biopic directed by Martin Scorsese. Hill, 37, and Strong Baby partner Matt Dines are slated to produce the film, as is Rick Yorn of LBI Entertainment.

Hill and Strong Baby did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Jonah Hill Credit: Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images

Band members Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann will serve as executive producers on the unnamed film, as will Jerry's daughter Trixie Garcia, filmmaker Eric Eisner and band manager Bernie Cahill, per the report.

Deadline also reports that Apple has gained the right to use the band's musical catalog for the upcoming movie.

American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson writers Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski have reportedly been tapped for the script.

Martin Scorsese Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Hill and Scorsese previously worked together on the 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street. Hill was nominated for Best Supporting Actor while Scorcese received a Best Director nod.

In addition to the 2017 Grateful Dead documentary entitled Long Strange Trip, Scorsese has helped produce several other rock documentaries over the years about iconic acts such as Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, and late Beatles star George Harrison.