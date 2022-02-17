Jonah Hill Shuts Down Rumors He Proposed to Girlfriend Sarah Brady, Jokes 'I'm Engaged to Your Mom'

Jonah Hill is having fun with a recent rumor being spread about him.

The Superbad actor, 38, shut down claims he and his surfer girlfriend Sarah Brady are engaged in an Instagram post shared Wednesday.

"The rumors are not true," Hill wrote before joking, "I'm engaged. But not to my girlfriend. I am engaged to your mom. I know this is shocking but please respect our privacy at this time."

Making the moment even funnier, Hill marked the post's location as "Your Mom's House."

While it's clear Hill and Brady are not yet engaged, the actor celebrated their love on Valentine's Day earlier this week.

The Don't Look Up star shared a black and white photo of himself and Brady on Instagram Monday where he penned a loving message to the surfer.

"Valentine Goddess," Hill wrote in his caption. "Thank you for endless new adventures and for teaching me new lessons every day." He added, "Thanks for the chance to grow and evolve and be better every day. ❤️"

Brady also celebrated Hill by posting a photo of herself and the actor at the beach and sharing a kiss. "My Valentine 💘 thank you for loving every part of me @jonahhill," she wrote.

The Oscar nominee made his relationship with the surf instructor Instagram official back in September with a sweet post. "❤️😍🥰 grateful for you @sarahhbrady," he captioned a selfie of the pair at the time.

According to her website, Brady graduated from the University of California San Diego with a B.A. in the anthropology of climate change and human solutions in 2021. In addition to being a surfer, she describes herself as a photographer and activist.

In December, Hill and Brady attended the New York City premiere of Don't Look Up together wearing matching light-blue Gucci suits.

Jonah Hill and Sarah Brad Credit: getty

The next day, Hill thanked Brady for supporting him at the event. "@dontlookupfilm premiere last night with my lady @sarahhbrady thank you for being the most supportive and best human. I love you," he wrote on Instagram, adding, "And thank you to the amazing @ezrawoodsofficial for coming out of retirement to style us as glam space twins. Love you."