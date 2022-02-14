Jonah Hill Shares Valentine's Day Tribute to Girlfriend and 'Goddess' Sarah Brady

Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady celebrated Valentine’s Day with Instagram posts dedicated to each other

Jonah Hill is celebrating his love.

The Don't Look Up actor, 38 shared a black and white photo of himself and girlfriend Sarah Brady on Instagram Monday where he penned a loving message to the surfer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Valentine Goddess," Hill wrote in the caption. "Thank you for endless new adventures and for teaching me new lessons every day."

He added, "Thanks for the chance to grow and evolve and be better every day. ❤️"

Brady, 25, also celebrated Hill by posting a photo of herself and the actor at the beach and sharing a kiss.

"My Valentine 💘 thank you for loving every part of me @jonahhill," Brady wrote.

Hill commented on the post with, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

The Oscar nominee made his relationship with the surf instructor Instagram official back in September with a sweet post. "❤️😍🥰 grateful for you @sarahhbrady," he captioned a selfie of the pair at the time.

According to her website, Brady graduated from the University of California San Diego with a B.A. in the anthropology of climate change and human solutions in 2021. In addition to being a surfer, she describes herself as a photographer and activist.

In December, Hill and Brady attended the New York City premiere of Don't Look Up together wearing matching light-blue Gucci suits.

The next day, Hill thanked Brady for supporting him at the event.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"@dontlookupfilm premiere last night with my lady @sarahhbrady thank you for being the most supportive and best human. I love you," he wrote on Instagram, adding, "And thank you to the amazing @ezrawoodsofficial for coming out of retirement to style us as glam space twins. Love you."

On her Instagram page, Brady wrote, "Congrats jojo!! Not surprised you've helped create another amazing film for the world. I love you SO MUCH and was honored to be your date. Can't wait to share this movie with all my loved ones on Christmas eve. A HUGE thank you to @ezrawoodsofficial for styling us so beautifully. I felt like a queen last night."