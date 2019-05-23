Jonah Hill Calls Sister Beanie Feldstein His Hero: 'People Think I'm Being Over the Top'

Jonah Hill knows Beanie Feldstein is destined for greatness — and he’s not just saying that because he’s her brother.

The actor, 35, opened up in WSJ. Magazine‘s June issue about his 25-year-old sister and her turn in the coming-of-age comedy Booksmart, admitting Feldstein is his personal hero.

In fact, she inspires him so much that he has a tattoo reading “hello, beanie!” on his forearm. It’s a nod to Feldstein’s debut on Broadway in Hello, Dolly!, where she played Minnie Fay alongside Bette Midler‘s Dolly Gallagher Levi from April 2017 through January 2018.

“People think I’m being over the top. I’m dead-ass serious,” Hill told WSJ. Magazine of his admiration for his sister. “The things I struggle with, she had knocked down when she was 14.”

“I would worry about anyone else about to go through what she’s about to go through in the world, except for her,” he added of the recognition Feldstein is receiving.

RELATED: Beanie Feldstein Says Being Queer Is “Just Part of Who I Am”: “It’s Not My Defining Feature”

And Hill isn’t fazed in the least by the comparisons folks are drawing between Booksmart and his 2007 comedy Superbad. In fact, he’s proud — and feels like Feldstein has even gone so far as to improve upon a classic.

“My insecurity would lead me to be like, ‘I’m going nowhere near anything like that,’ ” he said of what the situation would be like in a reversed scenario, where he was following in Feldstein’s comedic footsteps instead.

“And she’s such a baller,” Hill praised his sister. “With two middle fingers up, she’s like, ‘Oh word, yeah, Jonah was in Superbad? Okay, cool, I’m going to make this movie that’s as good if not better and be better than him in it.”

As for her co-lead part in Booksmart — just her fourth role in a film to date, and one that “starts, like, on my face,” she joked — Feldstein couldn’t be more thankful.

“There are so many people that are naturally gifted or intensely talented and don’t get to do what I get to do,” she told WSJ. Magazine. “I’m not taking this for granted, any little step of it.”

Serving as Olivia Wilde‘s directorial debut, Booksmart (also starring Kaitlyn Dever, Noah Galvin, Billie Lourd, Jason Sudeikis, Lisa Kudrow and Will Forte) opens in theaters Friday.