Jonah Hill Says 'Nobody Saw' His 'Best Acting' Because Amazon 'F-----' the Release of the Movie

Jonah Hill feels a little cheated.

The actor recently gave GQ list of 20 movies he thinks people should see while practicing social distancing, and he told the outlet that one of them was by the same director that got the “best acting” out of him. Unfortunately not many people discovered the movie because of its limited release in theaters.

The film Hill recommends is director Gus Van Sant’s 1989 film Drugstore Cowboy, which led the actor, 36, to air his frustrations with the handling of the movie they later worked on together.

“Gus Van Sant is one of my mentors, one of my favorite people on the planet, and pioneer of queer cinema,” Hill said. “He made a film with myself and Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara two years ago called He Won’t Get Far on Foot and nobody saw it ‘cause Amazon completely f—– it up. But it’s the best acting I have done and will ever do.”

Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot

The movie’s full title is Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot and stars newly-minted Best Actor Oscar winner Phoenix as real-life cartoonist John Callahan, who is left paralyzed after a drunk driving accident. Phoenix’s now-fiancée Mara stars as his physical therapist and eventual girlfriend, while Hill comes in as his Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor.

The movie was picked up by Amazon Studios in March 2017 and went on to get positive reviews at the Sundance Film Festival the next January, with a release date set for May 2018. The company eventually pushed the movie back to July and only opened it on four screens in the U.S.

It eventually screened in less than 300 theaters in the U.S. and made $1,441,705 at the box office, with a global total of over $4.2 million.