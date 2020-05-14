Jonah Hill Reacts to Surpassing Samuel L. Jackson for Dropping Most Swear Words in Films: 'Humbled'

"So many people to thank," the actor jokingly wrote on Instagram after learning about his achievement

Jonah Hill has reached a new milestone.

On Wednesday, the Beach Bum star, 36, shared news that he overtook Samuel L. Jackson as the actor with the most uttered curse words over their complete filmography and hilariously showed his appreciation for those who helped him accomplish the achievement.

Sharing a screenshot of an article with the headline "Jonah Hill Passes Samuel L Jackson With Most F-ing Swear Words on Film," the actor wrote on his Instagram: "So many people to thank."

Hill was able to surpass Jackson's record largely in part due to his role in his 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street, which an analysis from the research group Buzz Bingo reported had 715 curse words spoken throughout its 180-minute run time.

In his Instagram post, Hill thanked director Martin Scorsese "for pushing me over the edge."

"And of course the great @samuelljackson . Humbled," he added. "(Also 'new report'? Lol what team of scientists cracked this one?). Lots of love ❤️."

Seth Rogen — who starred alongside Hill in movies such as Superbad, Knocked Up and This Is the End — responded to the accomplishment by congratulating his frequent collaborator in the comments section.

"The dream," he wrote, as captured by the Comments by Celebs Instagram account.

"we should make a last dance style doc of me exhausted getting to the final f—," Hill then replied, referencing the 2020 ESPN docuseries about Michael Jordan's basketball career. "'I can't do it anymore!' "

Hill has personally dropped 376 curse words in his filmography, while Jackson, 71, has only collectively racked up 301 profanities in his movies, according to the Buzz Bingo study.

The analysis also reported that Hill's The Wolf of Wall Street costar Leonardo DiCaprio surpassed Jackson's record, as his character Jordan Belford swore 332 times in the film alone.

While Hill may have snagged the top spot for most swear words dropped in films, Jackson is readily dropping F-bombs in real life.

With lots of yelling and strong language, the star stressed the importance of social distancing with a follow-up book, Stay the F— at Home.