Jonah Hill Praises Sister Beanie Feldstein's Funny Girl Performance: 'I'm Floored, I'm in Awe'

Beanie Feldstein stars in the first-ever Broadway revival of the 1964 musical

Jonah Hill Praises Sister Beanie’s Funny Girl Performance while sharing throwback picture of her. https://www.instagram.com/p/BLPM1Bpg0HG/. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 05: Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady at the World Premiere Of Netflix's "Don't Look Up" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Jonah Hill is a proud big brother!

On Sunday, Hill took to Instagram to praise sister Beanie Feldstein's performance in Funny Girl after attending opening night.

Sharing a sweet throwback photo of Feldstein, Hill wrote: "I watched my sister @beaniefeldstein absolutely radiate off the stage tonight in @funnygirlbwy."

"I remember the day she was dressed like this and heard this little miniature human sing these songs her whole life," Hill continued, describing Feldstein's animal-print fur coat, matching hat and pearls. "I'm obviously proud as her older brother, but what I saw her do tonight surpassed sibling hood or pride."

"Her talent caused me to cheer from the depths of my heart. I'm floored. I love you @beaniefeldstein and I'm in awe of you and the talent you possess," Hill added.

The Booksmart actress, 28, stars as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl. The production marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since Barbra Streisand originated the role in 1964.

In addition to Feldstein, the cast also includes Ramin Karimloo, Jared Grimes and Jane Lynch. Funny Girl is now in performances at the August Wilson Theatre.

Sunday's post isn't the first time Hill has gushed over his little sister.

Last week, Hill shared a selfie to his Instagram from New York, which shows him standing in front of a building that displays a Gucci ad featuring Feldstein. In the campaign shot, Feldstein is pretty in pink, wearing a satin gown with spaghetti straps, as she smiles wearing a tiara and bold red lipstick.

Beanie Feldstein and Jonah Hill Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein in 2016 | Credit: Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Hill, sporting a blond 'do, smiled in the photo and captioned it: "Iconic sister alert."

Last month, Feldstein reflected on her "very close" relationship with her big brother, telling The Cut that she thinks of Hill by his given name, Jonah Feldstein, as opposed to his stage name.

"It's just so not how I think of him — we shared a bathroom for so many years, you know what I mean?" Feldstein said.