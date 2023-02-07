Jonah Hill and Lauren London's 'You People' Kiss Was Faked with CGI, Costar Claims

Jonah Hill and Lauren London may not have locked lips IRL to pull off their You People kissing scene.

During an episode of You People costar Andrew Schulz's podcast The Brilliant Idiots last week, the comedian shared that the film's romantic leads "don't even kiss" while discussing the movie with cohost Charlamagne Tha God and guest Nyla Symone.

After joking that actors Hill, 39, and London, 38, do not appear to make a great couple, he revealed that the pair did not actually kiss when they filmed the movie's final sequence.

"There's a hilarious thing— I don't even know if I should share this s---, but the final scene, they don't even kiss," Schulz said during the episode. "It's CGI. Swear to God."

Schulz said when he was present for that scene, in which characters Ezra (Hill) and Amira (London) reconcile and get married, the two actors did not actually kiss, leading Schulz to believe the movie would simply cut away from the moment.

"I'm there and I'm watching the wedding and I see them go in for the kiss and their faces stop like this far, and i'm like, 'I wonder how they're going to play that in the movie, they'll probably just cut right there,' " he recalled. "But [in] the movie you could see their faces come close and then you can see their faces morph a little bit into a fake kiss."

Reps for Hill, London and Netflix did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment Tuesday.

Parrish Lewis/Netflix

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar published last Wednesday, London herself admitted she was apprehensive about taking on the movie over concerns the characters' relationship would not be believable when she was first approached about the part by director Kenya Barris.

"Why would these two people really like each other?" she recalled wondering to Barris, who co-wrote the film with Hill.

"They're from two totally different worlds, and if you see them, you would never think that they would meet or hang out, whatever the case is," she said. "It was a conversation on connecting with people genuinely and going for the soul connection."

London also acknowledged that she was surprised she and Hill got along so well while making the movie.

"I'm a Black woman; he's a white man," she said. "We actually have a lot in common in our lives — some of our experiences and some of the ways we look at life and some of the ways we've taken life in. And also, growing up in L.A., though we grew up in different areas… We're both L.A. kids from the same era."

You People is now streaming on Netflix.