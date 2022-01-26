Jonah Hill Jokes That Baby Yoda Isn't Responsible for His Black Eye Despite Their 'Falling Out'

Jonah Hill sported a black eye in a video where he said Baby Yoda was not to blame

Jonah Hill is recovering from a black eye—although Baby Yoda isn't to blame!

The Don't Look Up star posted a video of himself sporting a black eye in which he cleared Baby Yoda's name.

"I'm going to say this once and once only, this black eye is from my surfboard," Hill, 38, said. "It's not because of a fistfight I got into with baby Yoda because of our falling out."

In the caption, Hill took it a step further and challenged The Mandalorian character to a battle.

"That being said I do officially challenge Baby Yoda to a @verzuztv battle," Hill wrote. "And @disneyplus definitely did NOT pay me off to protect the fact that one of their marquee stars has a big mouth and would definitely catch hands if he didn't sucker punch me with his little baby green fist."

Hill, who took a break from acting, has been seen back in Hollywood and social media while promoting his Netflix film Don't Look Up alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence.

Earlier this month, he spoke about one of his earliest and most iconic comedies, Superbad, saying he'd do an "old-folks-home" sequel to the 2007 film.

"What I want to do is when we're like 80, do a Superbad 2," Hill told W Magazine for their 2022 Best Performances Portfolio.