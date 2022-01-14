Jonah Hill says he'd do an "old-folks-home Superbad" as a sequel to the 2007 comedy when he and his costars are 80 years old

Jonah Hill Wants to Do Superbad Sequel When He's 80: 'That's the Only Way I Would Ever Make It'

Jonah Hill wouldn't say no to returning to Superbad — but fans will have to wait a few decades.

"What I want to do is when we're like 80, do a Superbad 2," Hill, 38, told W Magazine for their 2022 Best Performances Portfolio.

"Like, 'old-folks-home Superbad,' " joked Hill, who starred in the raunchy 2007 comedy alongside Michael Cera and Emma Stone, in the latter's big-screen debut.

As for the plot, the two-time Academy Award nominee — who's currently starring in Netflix's record-breaking sci-fi satire film Don't Look Up — already has something in mind.

"Our spouses die, and we're single again," he said. "That's what I want Superbad 2 to be, and that's the only way I would ever make it."

Jonah Hill W Magazine Shoot Jonah Hill for W Magazine | Credit: Tim Walker for W Magazine

The film, which marked Hill and Cera's big-screen breakthroughs, follows the story of two inseparable friends, Seth (Hill) and Evan (Cera, now 33) in their final days of high school.

As they prepare to graduate, they and their friend Fogell (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) are invited to one last house party where they attempt to lose their virginity before they go off to college — but their quest is complicated when the group runs into two inept cops.

In October 2020, Hill, Cera, Mintz-Plasse, 32, and Stone, 33, reunited with several other cast and crew members (including Seth Rogen, Bill Hader, Martha MacIssac, Evan Goldberg, Greg Mottola and producer Judd Apatow) for a Superbad online watch party in support of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, ahead of the November election that year.

As for current projects, Hill said in his interview with W that he has "always been a fan of" Adam McKay, who directed Don't Look Up, and joked that he considers McKay's 2008 film Step Brothers "a modern masterpiece" that "should be in the Smithsonian."

So signing on to Don't Look Up was a no-brainer, coupled with the unprecedented times of late, during which Hill was often "lonely and bored."

"COVID was horrific, but it did make me reprioritize the value of being irreverent and funny," Hill said. "I thought, 'We should all just laugh!' "