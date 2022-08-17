Jonah Hill 'Hated' His 'Superbad' Costar Christopher Mintz-Plasse at First, Seth Rogen Recalls

Jonah Hill and Christopher Mintz-Plasse did not hit it off during the Superbad casting process.

For the 15th anniversary of the raunchy 2007 teen comedy, the cast and crew talked the making of Superbad in a Vanity Fair oral history. Seth Rogen, who co-wrote and co-starred in the film, recalled how Hill "hated" Mintz-Plasse at first, which worked for the characters' dynamic.

"Jonah immediately hated him. He was like, 'That was f---ing with my rhythm. I couldn't perform with that guy,' " Rogen, 40, remembered Hill saying about Mintz-Plasse's audition with him.

Producer Judd Apatow said the McLovin actor was "very caustic and attacked Jonah and did improvs insulting Jonah" during his third callback.

Apatow, 54, recalled, "Jonah said, 'I don't like that guy. I don't want him doing it.' And I said, 'That's exactly why we're hiring him. It couldn't be more perfect. The fact that it bothers you is exactly what we want.' "

Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Jonah Hill in Superbad (2007). Melissa Moseley/Columbia/Sony/Kobal/Shutterstock

Hill, 38, also admitted, "Chris was really, really amazing off the bat. And I think he was really annoying to me at that time."

Mintz-Plasse, 33, remembered that he was a "scrawny kid" who responded to an open casting call and was "super stoked to be there."

"It was my first movie, and I was nervous," he added — and after the film hit theaters and became a hit, the actor began being recognized everywhere he went.

"I remember the weekend after, going to Chipotle. I got recognized, and a girl would climb over my friends to try and touch me. And I would run out of the Chipotle, and all of their friends would run after me," Mintz-Plasse said.

He added, "And I'd get in the car and one of the guys put his finger through his pants and was like, 'I got a boner! I got a boner!' "

Emma Stone, who had her big-screen debut in Superbad, recalled having a blast making the movie with costar Hill.

"I just remember having so much fun with Emma," said Hill.

Added Stone, 33, "It was all about making each other laugh, and who could kind of one-up each other and say something that's just going to make everybody break. Jonah was beyond sweet to me from the very beginning. And he's such a fun and loving person to work with."