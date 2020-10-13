Jonah Hill and Gianna Santos became engaged in 2019, PEOPLE confirmed at the time

Jonah Hill and Fiancée Gianna Santos Call Off Their Engagement of Just Over a Year

Jonah Hill and his fiancée Gianna Santos have ended their relationship a little over a year after getting engaged, PEOPLE confirms.

A source tells PEOPLE the split was amicable between the two.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Oscar-nominated actor, 36, and Santos, 31, became engaged last year, with PEOPLE confirming the news in October 2019. The now-exes were first spotted together in August 2018 while taking a walk together in New York City.

A month before PEOPLE confirmed the two were engaged, the Wolf of Wall Street actor bought a $6.77 million home in Santa Monica, California, according to Variety.

Throughout the course of their relationship, Santos and Hill kept their romance out of the spotlight, only rarely being photographed in public.

Santos graduated from Fordham University in 2011 and is currently a content manager at Violet Gray, a beauty company based in Los Angeles, according to her LinkedIn account.

Santos was also head stylist and producer at the fashion brand KITH NYC.

On her personal website that showcases her portfolio, Santos revealed she grew up in the TriBeCa neighborhood of New York City.

"I have always been intrigued by and drawn to creative pursuits including fashion’s eccentricities, a love for design, and visual displays of fashion," Santos wrote in the blurb.

She also said her life motto in both styling and life "has always been ‘less is more.'"

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Hill has turned his attention toward getting people to the polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Over the weekend the actor shared a photo of himself enjoying a meal and captioned it, "I always feel very vulnerable when I shave my beard. Please vote."

The star and his actress sister, actress Beanie Feldstein, continue to follow Santos on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Hill and his sister partnered with their mother, Sharon Feldstein, to encourage people to register to vote.

“I’m talking to you, yeah you, and I’m telling you to vote. No, I’m asking you to vote,” Sharon said. “Don’t look at me like that, I know I’m not your mother.”