Jonah Hill Is Engaged to Girlfriend Gianna Santos

Wedding bells are in Jonah Hill‘s future!

The Oscar-nominated actor, 35, is engaged to girlfriend Gianna Santos, PEOPLE confirms.

The two were first spotted together in August 2018 while taking a walk together in New York City and have kept their relationship low-key.

Santos graduated from Fordham University in 2011 and is currently a content manager for Violet Gray, a beauty company based in Los Angeles, according to her LinkedIn. Santos was also head stylist and producer at the fashion brand KITH NYC.

The newly engaged couple were photographed in New York City on Monday heading to breakfast.

Hill also appears to be making moves toward settling down with Santos. The Wolf of Wall Street actor recently bought a $6.77 million home in Santa Monica, California, according to Variety.

The actor has also kept busy in his career. He recently appeared the Matthew McConaughey film The Beach Bum and produced Good Boys starring Jacob Tremblay.

He is next starring in Clint Eastwood’s The Ballad of Richard Jewell, which follows the story of security guard Richard Jewell, who saved thousands of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics only to come under suspicion of being a terrorist.

Hill is set to act opposite Olivia Wilde, Jon Hamm, Sam Rockwell, Paul Walter Hauser and Kathy Bates.

