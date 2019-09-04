Jonah Hill Is Engaged to Gianna Santos: What to Know About the Lifelong New Yorker and Stylist

Jonah Hill is settling down with Gianna Santos, a New York City native with an impressive background in fashion.

PEOPLE confirmed on Tuesday that Hill, 35, and Santos, 29, are engaged after first being linked in August 2018, when they were first spotted walking around New York City. The two have kept their relationship private ever since.

Santos graduated from Fordham University in 2011 and is currently a content manager for Violet Gray, a beauty company based in Los Angeles, according to her LinkedIn.

Santos also has a personal website that showcases her portfolio. On her ‘about page,’ she reveals she grew up in the TriBeCa neighborhood of New York City.

“I have always been intrigued by and drawn to creative pursuits including fashion’s eccentricities, a love for design, and visual displays of fashion,” Santos wrote in the blurb.

She also reveals her life motto in both styling and life “has always been ‘less is more.’”

Before starting at Violet Gray, Santos served as head stylist and producer at KITH NYC for almost three years from May 2016 to Feb. 2019. She also spent some time working at HBO after graduating from college in 2011.

Hill, on the other hand, appears to be making moves toward settling down with Santos. The Wolf of Wall Street actor recently bought a $6.77 million home in Santa Monica, California, according to Variety.

The actor has also kept busy in his career. He recently appeared the Matthew McConaughey film The Beach Bum and produced Good Boys starring Jacob Tremblay.

He is next starring in Clint Eastwood’s The Ballad of Richard Jewell, which follows the story of security guard Richard Jewell, who saved thousands of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics only to come under suspicion of being a terrorist.