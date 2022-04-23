Jonah Hill Celebrates His Sister Beanie Feldstein for Her Gucci Spread: 'Iconic Sister Alert'

Jonah Hill shared a selfie to his Instagram on Friday from New York, where he stood in front of a building displaying the Gucci ad featuring his younger sister

Jonah Hill is one proud big brother!

The Moneyball star, 38, shared a selfie to his Instagram on Friday from New York, where he stood in front of a building displaying the Gucci ad featuring his younger sister, Beanie Feldstein.

The ad shows the Funny Girl star, 28, in a sexy pink satin gown with spaghetti straps, as she smiles wearing a tiara and bold red lipstick.

Hill — sporting a blond 'do — smiled in the photo, which he captioned, "Iconic sister alert."

Feldstein also celebrated the sumptuous spread on her own Instagram in February, writing in the caption alongside the image, "What an honor," with a tag for the Gucci brand's Instagram account.

"Honestly this is the most beautiful i've ever felt in my whole life," she added.

Last month, Feldstein reflected on her "very close" relationship with her big brother, telling The Cut that she thinks of Hill by his given name, Jonah Feldstein, as opposed to his stage name.

"It's just so not how I think of him — we shared a bathroom for so many years, you know what I mean?" Feldstein said.

"But he's my best friend. We are very close," she added. "And we lost our brother [Jordan], so we have a very, very deep connection, and he's like one of the most important people in my whole life, and being his sister is like my greatest joy."

The pair's older brother Jordan Feldstein, a father of two and music-talent manager who worked with Maroon 5 from their inception, died at age 40 in December 2017 after suffering a heart attack.

In March 2018, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office confirmed he died as a result of a blood clot that originated in his leg. Acute bronchopneumonia and obesity were listed as other significant causes.

In April 2019, Beanie opened up about losing her brother in an essay called "Grief Glasses" for InStyle magazine, in which she wrote, "Grief is just impossible."