Hill raved about little sister Feldstein's performance as Fanny Brice in the Funny Girl revival on Broadway in April. He shared the cutest throwback photo of Feldstein on Instagram and wrote: "I watched my sister @beaniefeldstein absolutely radiate off the stage tonight in @funnygirlbwy."

"I remember the day she was dressed like this and heard this little miniature human sing these songs her whole life," Hill continued, describing Feldstein's animal-print fur coat, matching hat and pearls. "I'm obviously proud as her older brother, but what I saw her do tonight surpassed sibling hood or pride."

"Her talent caused me to cheer from the depths of my heart. I'm floored. I love you @beaniefeldstein and I'm in awe of you and the talent you possess," he added.