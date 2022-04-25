Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein's Cutest Sibling Moments
There are plenty of siblings in Hollywood who are close, but not many can top Hill and Feldstein's adorable friendship. The sibs, who are 10 years apart, are the sweetest when it comes to sharing their love and support for each other
Proud Big Brother
Hill raved about little sister Feldstein's performance as Fanny Brice in the Funny Girl revival on Broadway in April. He shared the cutest throwback photo of Feldstein on Instagram and wrote: "I watched my sister @beaniefeldstein absolutely radiate off the stage tonight in @funnygirlbwy."
"I remember the day she was dressed like this and heard this little miniature human sing these songs her whole life," Hill continued, describing Feldstein's animal-print fur coat, matching hat and pearls. "I'm obviously proud as her older brother, but what I saw her do tonight surpassed sibling hood or pride."
"Her talent caused me to cheer from the depths of my heart. I'm floored. I love you @beaniefeldstein and I'm in awe of you and the talent you possess," he added.
'Iconic Sister Alert'
While walking through New York City, Hill spotted Gucci's latest ad, which features his little sister. He snapped a selfie with the enormous ad and posted on Instagram, "Iconic sister alert 🚨," on April 22.
Feldstein also celebrated her spread on her own Instagram in February, writing, "What an honor," with a tag for the Gucci brand's Instagram account.
"Honestly this is the most beautiful i've ever felt in my whole life," she added.
Birthday Love
For Hill's 38th birthday, Feldstein shared a snuggly photo of the two with the caption, "happy birthday @jonahhill !! i'm the luckiest little sister in the world !! 💚💚💚"
Go Bean!
When it was announced in August 2021 that Feldstein would be starring in the Funny Girl revival, Hill shared a screenshot from Deadline to celebrate the news, along with the caption, "So proud of my bean!"
Sharing Is Caring
If a new Feldstein project is on the horizon, you know her big bro is going to post about it. That's what Hill did when it was announced in August 2021 that Feldstein would play Monica Lewinsky in FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story. Hill shared the show poster on Instagram with the caption: "@beaniefeldstein as Monica. Iconic. So proud of my sister this is gonna be so sick."
Then, when Feldstein and Lewinsky shared the cover of The Hollywood Reporter later that month, Hill had to gush a bit more, adding the caption, "Dude. Iconic. @beaniefeldstein"
'Foreva' and Eva
When it comes to brother-sister duos, Bart and Lisa Simpson are on a par with Hill and Feldstein. Jonah couldn't resist sharing the cutest pics of his little sis with the caption, "Bart and Lisa foreva @beaniefeldstein"
#BeaniesBrother
You know you have the best brother when he creates a hashtag about you and gets it embroidered on his sweater to wear at your movie premiere. That's exactly what Hill did when he attended his sister's Booksmart premiere in May 2019.
He also posted about it on Instagram, and wrote, "#beaniesbrother so proud of @beaniefeldstein she was always a genius and a movie star to me , now she's one for the whole world. Congrats to everyone on #booksmart and most of all the Queen Bean @beaniefeldstein"
Personal Paparazzi
Hill also captured the excitement of Feldstein seeing her Booksmart film poster out in the wild in May 2019.
'My Hero'
Booksmart costars Kaitlyn Dever and Feldstein recieved the Female Stars of Tomorrow award at the 2019 CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards, and, of course, big bro Hill was the first to congratulate the two.
"My hero @beaniefeldstein and the homie @kaitlyndever snatching awards left and right. Congrats ladies," Hill wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two actresses. "Proud big brother. ❤️"
Memorable Moments
One of the cutest interviews on record has to go to Hill and Feldstein's conversation for Interview Magazine in April 2019. Hill snapped photos for the story and the siblings bantered back and forth, discussing funny family moments while promoting Booksmart.
An Ode to 'Tiny Bean'
In honor of Feldstein's birthday in 2018, Hill shared the ultimate happy birthday message to his lifelong bestie.
"My best friend is a tiny bean. A grilled chicken beanini with garlic aioli . And it's her birthday," he captioned a photo from when they were younger. "You my ❤️ @beaniefeldstein"
Beans and Brains
Hill admitted that his little sister got the brains in the family, and he knew it from the moment they met. He shared an old photo of the two from when Feldstein was a baby and wrote: "@beaniefeldstein already smarter than me."
Tattoo Official
If your brother doesn't tattoo your name on his arm (in a tribute to her Broadway debut in Hello, Dolly!), does he even love you?!