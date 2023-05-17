'Little Mermaid' Star Jonah Hauer-King Says It's 'Cool to Be Mentioned in the Same Breath' as Harry Styles

Jonah Hauer-King is flattered to be mentioned in the same sentence as Harry Styles.

The relative newcomer spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about landing the role of Prince Eric in the upcoming Little Mermaid live-action film after the Grammy winner was considered for the same part.

"He's pretty cool and amazingly talented, so yeah, it was cool to be mentioned in the same breath," Hauer-King, 27, said of Styles, 29.

Director Rob Marshall confirmed to Entertainment Weekly in April that he had talked with Styles about playing the film's love interest.

However, Styles "really felt like he wanted to go off and do the movies that he ended up doing, which were sort of darker," said Marshall, 62, referring to the singer's R-rated 2022 films Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman.

Styles previously spoke about turning down the Little Mermaid role. He told The Face magazine back in 2019 that a possible role for him "was discussed" but never came to fruition.

"I want to put music out and focus on that for a while," he said at the time. "But everyone involved in it was amazing, so I think it's going to be great. I'll enjoy watching it, I'm sure."

Hauer-King was eventually cast opposite Halle Bailey's Ariel. Marshall told EW that the actor had a "sweetness" and "deep passion" that fit the character.

As for preparing for the role, Hauer-King said of himself and Bailey, 23, who makes up half of the sister singing duo Chloe x Halle, "We were both experiencing something very new, doing a film like this."

"She obviously had vast experience in the music world, much more than I did, and I've probably done a few more acting gigs than she had, but in terms of doing a film like this, there was nothing that really could have prepared us," he added.

The new Little Mermaid features three new original songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, including one for Prince Eric called "Wild Uncharted Waters." The other tunes are "For the First Time" for Ariel and "Scuttlebutt" for Scuttle and Sebastian (voiced by Awkwafina and Daveed Diggs).

The cast also includes Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy and Jacob Tremblay, plus The Undoing actress Noma Dumezweni as a new character, Prince Eric's mom Queen Selina.

The Little Mermaid swims into theaters May 26.