Jon Voight Says 'We Will Rid This' Coronavirus as He Prays for the Trump Family: 'Love to You'

Jon Voight is staying hopeful amid the coronavirus pandemic and sending well-wishes to President Donald Trump and his family.

On Tuesday, Voight, 81, posted a video to his official Twitter account captioned, “This Nation Is Under God.”

“This nation is under God, with liberty,” Voight began his statement. “Joshua has lifted his ark and will show his kingdom that this virus will not wipe out his men. He will battle to the end and he will show Jesus the prayer.”

He continued, “Oh mighty, oh Lord. Bring us to our feet to love you more. Oh Lord, oh our Savior, teach us more, but lift this veil over our heads and wipe away this curse that has taken us down with fear. Oh Lord, give us peace on our holy land, give us peace for our children and elders. Oh Lord, give us light to shine on our souls so we may be strong to fight. Oh Lord, we are all one with you.”

Closing off his statement, Voight added, “My fellow Americans, we will rid this virus. We will be strong because we are the greatest gift to mankind. We are all God’s children. God bless this nation and the entire creation. And may God protect our president and his family. Love to you.”

RELATED: Jon Voight Argues Trump Is ‘the Greatest President’ Since Lincoln — But Not Everyone Agrees

This Nation Is Under God pic.twitter.com/chciNmiryL — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) March 18, 2020

Last May, the Deliverance star declared Trump to be “the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.”

Voight made the claim in a set of videos shared to Twitter at the time, slamming “the political left” and heaping praise on Trump, which he captioned, “To my fellow Americans.”

“People of the Republican party, I know you will agree with me when I say our president has our utmost respect and our love. This job is not easy, for he’s battling the left and their absurd words of destruction,” the father of Angelina Jolie began.

Image zoom Jon Voight Jon Voight/Instagram

He continued, “I’m here today to tell you, my fellow Americans, that our country is stronger, safer and with more jobs because our president has made his every move correct. Don’t be fooled by the political left. Because we are the people of this nation that is witnessing triumph. So let us stand with our president, let us stand up for this truth, that President Trump is the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.”

Voight spoke at the ‘Make America Great Again Celebration’ in January 2017 from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, telling the crowd that Lincoln “is smiling knowing America will be saved by an honest and good man who will work for all the people, no matter their creed or color.”

The actor was vocal in his support for Trump during the 2016 campaign season and even narrated a video that Trump played during the Republican National Convention.

Voight’s loyalty to Trump has certainly won him points with the president, as he was one of 10 people Trump appointed to the board of trustees for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in March. He will serve until Sept. 1, 2024.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.