Jon Voight Praises Daughter Angelina Jolie at Maleficent Premiere: 'She's Very Strong'

Jon Voight had nothing but praise for his daughter Angelina Jolie at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

The actor, 80, attended the event on Monday night at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, where he joined Jolie, 44, son James Haven, and five of Jolie’s children. (Maddox is currently attending college in South Korea.)

“She’s naturally gifted,” Voight told PEOPLE on the carpet. “She has that kind of poise as a person and an actor that I witnessed growing up with the great stars of the ’40s. She has a certain persona that is hers alone, and she sits in it very comfortable.”

He continued, “She’s very strong. And that persona is very rare. So you have these great ones, as I say, when you see Angelina, you know what’s coming, you know who she is. She’s like one o those people like [Humphrey] Bogart or Katharine Hepburn. She’s one of those guys.”

That is high praise coming from Voight, who won the Oscar in 1979 for his role in Coming Home. Jolie followed in her father’s footsteps, winning the Oscar in 2000 for her performance in Girl, Interrupted and later received a second Oscar nomination in 2009 for Changeling.

Aside from his famous daughter’s acting chops, Voight said he also admired Jolie’s commitment to humanitarian issues and her work as a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

“She does a lot of good around the world with the refugees. Her heart is always on display when she’s with those suffering people,” Voight told PEOPLE. “She’s tremendously compassionate, and she’s a fighter for those people. She’s a defender of those people.”

He added, “She’s terrific.”

It was a sweet night out for Jolie and Voight, who had previously been estranged for some time.

In recent years, Jolie and Voight have been spending time together.

“He’s been very good at understanding they needed their grandfather at this time,” she told Vanity Fair in July 2017. “I had to do a therapy meeting last night and he was just around. He knows kind of the rule—don’t make them play with you. Just be a cool grandpa who’s creative, and hang out and tell stories and read a book in the library.”

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is in theaters Oct. 18.