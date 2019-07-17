Jon Hamm Says Top Gun: Maverick Is 'Mind-Blowing': New Footage 'Is Out of This World'

Top Gun fans, get ready to be blown away.

Though not many details have been released about the highly anticipated sequel Top Gun: Maverick, one of its stars, Jon Hamm, recently gave insight on just how much the movie is pushing towards the future.

According to Hamm, the Tom Cruise movie is filming in the highest possible resolution, and the aerial tricks look better than ever.

RELATED: Miles Teller Admits He’s ‘Trying’ to Keep Up with Tom Cruise in Top Gun 2: ‘It Is Difficult’

“They’re using some technology on this that is never before seen,” Hamm, 48, told Collider. “We’re shooting the movie in, I think, 6K. So it’s incredibly hi-def. The aerial footage is mind-blowing. And it’s mostly practical. There’s not a lot of CG. Those guys are really up in planes and getting thrown around in multiple Gs.”

Titled Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel takes place decades after the 1986 original film and features Cruise’s return as Maverick with Miles Teller playing Bradley Bradshaw, the son of Anthony Edwards’s pilot Goose.

“I think it’s gonna be, for the people who love the first movie, I think it’s gonna’ be very interesting to watch,” Hamm continued. “It very much takes the story in a different direction. But I think for the new fans it’s gonna be something very cool, too. I’ve seen some of the footage, it is out of this world.”

Exclusive: Jon Hamm discusses #TopGunMaverick and the "out of this world" footage he's seen so far. pic.twitter.com/JjuH9KBINH — Collider Video (@ColliderVideo) May 28, 2019

Teller recently opened up to The Wrap about the struggle of trying to keep up with Cruise while filming. Cruise is famous for doing his own stunts and keeping his fitness regime in top shape.

“I’m certainly trying, but it is difficult,” Teller said. “Just the volume of it. I’m sure a lot of people can do it for a couple of days or a week, but can you do it month after month after month?”

He continued, “There’s been nothing on this film that didn’t take a lot of training to accomplish.”

RELATED: Top Gun Flies Again! Here’s What We Know About the Tom Cruise Sequel

The film also stars Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer, who is reprising his role as Iceman.

“I got a masterclass in how to make a movie, and Tom is always thinking of the audience,” Teller said of learning from the action star. “To work with someone who is so meticulous on every aspect, from the camera to the scrip to the character to the wardrobe to hair to makeup, literally every detail that guy is dialed in on, and anybody who works with him is fortunate.”

Top Gun: Maverick is set for a June 26, 2020 release.