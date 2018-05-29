Jon Hamm Reveals Both of Jeremy Renner's Arms 'Snapped Like a Matchstick' While Filming Tag

Looks like Jeremy Renner‘s Avengers training couldn’t save him on the set of Tag.

His costar Jon Hamm stopped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday where he revealed that Renner had actually broken both arms very early on into production. The movie is about a real-life group of friends who take a month off every year to play an epic game of tag — and it got physical on set.

“We had several on-set injuries, the most notable being Jeremy Renner who broke both of his arms at the same time [on] day three of production. We had 40 more days to go,” Hamm revealed after asserting that it couldn’t be his fault because he was in London promoting Baby Driver when the accident happened.

Jon Hamm with Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

“Now keep in mind, this is a man who’s done 100 Avengers movies and been fine,” Hamm continued. “And he does a movie about playing tag — both arms. Like firewood, just snapped like a matchstick.”

The Mad Men actor said Renner powered through and sported green casts that were then removed in digital editing from the movie. And when it comes to his own injuries, Hamm admitted he faced a slightly more demoralizing one.

“Other that my pride when I realized that running around for longer than 30 seconds would feel like I’m having a hear attack,” Hamm answered when DeGeneres asked if he had been hurt during filming. “That was pretty much the extent of my injuries.”

Tag — also starring Ed Helms, Hannibal Buress and Jake Johnson — hits theaters June 15.