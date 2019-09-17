Jon Hamm and Lindsay Shookus Had a ‘Great Time’ at Broadway Play Outing: Source

Jon Hamm and Lindsay Shookus sparked dating rumors when they were spotted together at the Broadway premiere of Derren Brown: Secret on Sunday.

Hamm, 48, posed for photographs before entering the theater and joining Shookus, 39, a source tells PEOPLE.

“They sat together on the aisle and looked like they were having a great time,” says the source. “Both raved about the show at intermission, too.”

Adds the insider, “It very much felt like they were on a date. When they were talking to one another, they locked eyes and were smiling the whole time.”

Shookus previously dated Ben Affleck when they made their relationship public in July 2017.

Image zoom Jon Hamm and Lindsay Shookus Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images; Michael Kovac/Getty Images

They initially split in August 2018 before the actor entered rehab. They reconciled, but later split again in April.

A source told PEOPLE at the time the long-distance was a factor in their breakup.

RELATED: Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Have Split to Spend Time with Their Families: Source

“She has a kid and an ex-husband and a job in New York and Ben has his family and a job in L.A. and while they love and respect each other they just realized it wasn’t going to work,” the source said. “They really gave it another solid try.”

Despite their split, the source added, “They will always have love for each other.”

Hamm was in a longterm relationship with actress Jennifer Westfeldt from 1997 to 2015.