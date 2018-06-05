Wedding Crashers! Watch Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner and Ed Helms Surprise Newlyweds in Miami

The stars of Tag gave a couple celebrating their wedding quite a surprise over the weekend.

Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner, Ed Helms and Jake Johnson crashed a wedding while they were promoting the upcoming movie in Miami on Sunday. The stars were apparently having dinner near the reception and decided to pay the party a visit, coming in just as the best man seemed to be giving his speech.

“We were having some dinner there and thought it might be fun to go say hi to our neighbors who were having a wedding,” Hamm told 7 News Miami after the stunt.

The movie is based on a real-life group of friends who played a game of tag for 30 years. The foursome star alongside Isla Fisher, Annabelle Wallis and Hannibal Buress in the film, which centers on the group trying to tag Renner’s character during his wedding. Renner is the only one in the group to have never been tagged.

Hamm previously stopped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show where he revealed that Renner broke both arms very early on into production on the film.

“We had several on-set injuries, the most notable being Jeremy Renner who broke both of his arms at the same time [on] day three of production. We had 40 more days to go,” Hamm revealed after asserting that it couldn’t be his fault because he was in London promoting Baby Driver when the accident happened.

“Now keep in mind, this is a man who’s done 100 Avengers movies and been fine,” Hamm continued. “And he does a movie about playing tag — both arms. Like firewood, just snapped like a matchstick.”

Tag is in theaters June 15