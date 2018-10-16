Jon Hamm Eats Bull Penis to Get Out of Revealing the Size of His 'Hammaconda'

Jon Hamm was faced with a tricky decision on The Late Late Show with James Corden — and he ultimately opted to eat a bull’s genitalia rather than reveal the size of his own.

The former Mad Men star, 47, had to make the difficult choice during a round of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” when guests must eat unappetizing food if they decline to answer questions.

Hamm’s unsightly snack grossed him out from the start. “That seems like it was horribly sliced up in a bad accident,” Hamm said when he first spotted the bull penis. “The bull got caught in a zipper.”

Corden, 40, cut right to the chase: “There’s been a lot of talk online about what people refer to as the ‘Hammaconda,'” he said. “Show me with your hands how big the ‘Hammaconda’ really is.”

“First of all, how dare you,” Hamm said before Corden launched into a parody of Nicki Minaj’s “Anaconda.”

“Tell me when to stop,” Corden said, moving his arms to suggest size. “About 15 minutes ago,” Hamm shot back.

As Hamm struggled with the plate before him, Corden said, “Are you sure you want to eat it? My mom is in the audience, and she only came because she wants to find out how big the ‘Hammaconda’ is.” Hamm threw the bull penis chunks in his mouth.

First up in the game was Corden, who was forced with eating a tarantula if he did not answer, “Who is your least favorite guest that you’ve ever had on the couch?”

“There’s just no way that I can say that,” Corden replied. “Because he’s very famous.” After struggling with his choice, Corden downed the tarantula.

“That sounded kind of like a potato chip,” Hamm said, reacting to the crunch.

Next came Hamm, who had to down a chili cheese dog smoothie or answer, “You have recently expressed an interest in playing Batman. Rank these previous Batmans from best to worst: George Clooney, Christian Bale or Ben Affleck.”

Hamm drank the smoothie. “I feel like that was one dog’s worth,” Hamm said afterward, describing the concoction as “thick.”

Hamm then threatened Corden with drinking bird saliva or naming his least favorite of Hamm’s movies. “This is easy because there are so many,” Hamm joked.

Corden skipped the saliva dish by responding with Tag. “Fair enough,” Hamm answered.

For the fourth round, Hamm drank hot sauce instead of saying which of his former costars he would never want to work with again. After Hamm called the experience “eye-opening,” Corden quipped, “I don’t think your eyes are the only thing that’s gonna open.”

For Corden’s final question, he was faced with consuming bars of cow blood and pork tongue jelly or ranking his fellow late-night hosts (Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel) from best to worst. Saying that all three had been kind to him, Corden sank his teeth into the jelly.