Jon Hamm Tries to Solve a Murder in 'Confess, Fletch' Trailer — with 'Mad Men' Costar John Slattery

Jon Hamm and John Slattery are back together again in Confess, Fletch.

A trailer for the comedy debuted Thursday, showing Hamm as semi-retired journalist Irwin M. Fletcher — a character originally portrayed by Chevy Chase in 1985's Fletch — who becomes involved in the investigation of art heist.

After being told he is not a detective, Fletcher, aka Fletch, replies, "I was an investigative reporter. It's an occupation that's been cheapened by the digital age, like, president."

Paramount Movies/YouTube

However, Fletch quickly finds himself the suspect of a murder investigation.

"Your fingerprints are on the murder weapon and some matching your description was seen with the victim," a police officer tells him.

"I can get it. You want my help," Fletch replies.

Paramount Movies/YouTube

At the police headquarters, the officer calls him "a bit of a shady character." He responds, "But, I am adorable."

Fletch continues to search for another suspect in the case, but even his newspaper editor Frank (played by fellow Mad Men alum Slattery) isn't sure whether he did it.

"If you did kill that girl, do the right thing and give me an exclusive," Frank tells him over drinks.

The film also stars Roy Wood Jr., Annie Mumolo, Ayden Mayeri, Lorenza Izzo, Kyle MacLachlan and Marcia Gay Harden.

Paramount Movies/YouTube

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the film's director Greg Mottola discussed reviving the relationship between Frank and Fletch. "This is essentially the same character who was Fletch's editor in the first Fletch movie, played by Richard Libertini," he said. "They have a love-hate relationship."

Hamm, 51, suggested Slattery, 60, for the part in the film, according to Mottola. Mad Men ran for seven seasons between 2007 and 2015.

"I'd met John over the years, and I really, really enjoy him as an actor, so I loved the idea," he explained. "It was actually the first day of shooting all of their stuff, and it was a great first day because those guys have such a shorthand that they just immediately fell into a very funny, enjoyable rhythm."

Confess, Fletch premieres in theaters and on digital Sept. 16.