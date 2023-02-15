Joaquin Phoenix is reprising his role as the Joker and this time, he has a new friend coming along for the ride.

Officially titled Joker: Folie à Deux, the upcoming sequel to 2019's Joker will feature several big names, including Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

Following the original's success, which included setting worldwide box office records and receiving two Oscar wins, a follow-up film was officially confirmed in June 2022.

Since then, several details have been shared by the cast, including the first look at Gaga's Harley Quinn, which the singer shared on her Instagram.

From the stars to the release date, here's everything to know about Joker: Folie à Deux.

Who is starring in Joker: Folie à Deux?

Lady Gaga; Joaquin Phoenix. Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage

Phoenix reprises his role as Joker alongside Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond. In June 2022, PEOPLE confirmed that Lady Gaga was in talks to play Harley Quinn. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to share the news, reporting that Gaga's Harley would exist "in a different DC universe" than the one played by Margot Robbie in Suicide Squad (2016), Birds of Prey (2020) and The Suicide Squad (2020).

Other cast members for the film include Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey, whose roles have not been disclosed.

Who is directing Joker: Folie à Deux?

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Todd Phillips, who directed the first film, will helm the upcoming sequel. He is also co-writing the script alongside Scott Silver and producing the film with Bradley Cooper (who, of course, previously starred opposite Gaga in A Star Is Born).

Will Joker: Folie à Deux be a musical?

Joker (2019) Joaquin Phoenix. Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.

Following Gaga's casting, PEOPLE also confirmed that the upcoming sequel will be a musical. Hildur Guðnadóttir, who worked on the first film, will compose the music for the new film.

When did filming for Joker: Folie à Deux begin?

Todd Phillips/Instagram

Principal photography began in December 2022, with Phillips sharing the first look of Phoenix in character on Instagram. "Day 1. Our boy. #joker," Phillips captioned the image from Dec. 10.

When will Joker: Folie à Deux be released?

Lady Gaga/Instagram

Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to be released in theaters on Oct. 4, 2024.