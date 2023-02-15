Everything to Know About 'Joker: Folie à Deux'

Joaquin Phoenix reprises his role as Joker alongside Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn in the upcoming sequel

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 15, 2023 06:14 PM
Arthur Fleck/Joker-JOAQUIN PHOENIX
Photo: Niko Tavernise

Joaquin Phoenix is reprising his role as the Joker and this time, he has a new friend coming along for the ride.

Officially titled Joker: Folie à Deux, the upcoming sequel to 2019's Joker will feature several big names, including Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

Following the original's success, which included setting worldwide box office records and receiving two Oscar wins, a follow-up film was officially confirmed in June 2022.

Since then, several details have been shared by the cast, including the first look at Gaga's Harley Quinn, which the singer shared on her Instagram.

From the stars to the release date, here's everything to know about Joker: Folie à Deux.

Who is starring in Joker: Folie à Deux?

Lady Gaga; Joaquin Phoenix
Lady Gaga; Joaquin Phoenix. Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage

Phoenix reprises his role as Joker alongside Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond. In June 2022, PEOPLE confirmed that Lady Gaga was in talks to play Harley Quinn. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to share the news, reporting that Gaga's Harley would exist "in a different DC universe" than the one played by Margot Robbie in Suicide Squad (2016), Birds of Prey (2020) and The Suicide Squad (2020).

Other cast members for the film include Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey, whose roles have not been disclosed.

Who is directing Joker: Folie à Deux?

Joaquin Phoenix and Director Todd Phillips attend the "Joker" Premiere at cinema UGC Normandie son September 23, 2019 in Paris, France.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Todd Phillips, who directed the first film, will helm the upcoming sequel. He is also co-writing the script alongside Scott Silver and producing the film with Bradley Cooper (who, of course, previously starred opposite Gaga in A Star Is Born).

Will Joker: Folie à Deux be a musical?

Joaquin Phoenix in Joker
Joker (2019) Joaquin Phoenix. Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.

Following Gaga's casting, PEOPLE also confirmed that the upcoming sequel will be a musical. Hildur Guðnadóttir, who worked on the first film, will compose the music for the new film.

When did filming for Joker: Folie à Deux begin?

Joaquin Phoenix in Joker 2 (Joker Folie a Deux)
Todd Phillips/Instagram

Principal photography began in December 2022, with Phillips sharing the first look of Phoenix in character on Instagram. "Day 1. Our boy. #joker," Phillips captioned the image from Dec. 10.

When will Joker: Folie à Deux be released?

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in Joker 2 (Joker Folie a Deux)
Lady Gaga/Instagram

Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to be released in theaters on Oct. 4, 2024.

Related Articles
Jenny Slate and Ben Shattuck attend "Marcel The Shell With Shoes On" Premiere during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Stateside Theater on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas
Who Is Jenny Slate's Husband? All About Ben Shattuck
Sean Penn attends CORE Gala 2022: A Gala Dinner To Benefit CORE's Crisis Response Efforts Across The World; Robin Wright attends the Netflix "House of Cards" FYSEE Event
Robin Wright Says She's Not Back with Ex Sean Penn but 'We're Always Gonna Be a Family'
Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley Elvis Presley's 88th Birthday Celebration
Austin Butler Recalls Bonding with Lisa Marie Presley: 'There Was No Filter of How She Felt'
Tyler Perry speaks during the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell
Tyler Perry Donating $750K to Help Low-Income Senior Citizens in Atlanta Avoid Displacement
Yaron Varsano (L) and Gal Gadot attend the World Premiere Of Netflix's "Red Notice" at L.A. LIVE on November 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Gal Gadot's Husband? All About Jaron Varsano
Steven Spielberg, left, and Tom Cruise attend the 95th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon
Steven Spielberg Praises Tom Cruise for 'Top Gun: Maverick' : 'You Saved Hollywood's Ass'
Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone; Steven Spielberg
Why Steven Spielberg Says He's 'Very Happy' He Turned Down 'Harry Potter' Directing Job
justin long and kate bosworth
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Celebrate Valentine's Day Together: 'My Crush, All Day, Every Day'
Goldie Hawn Kurt Russell
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Share a Close Laugh on Valentine's Day in N.Y.C.
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
New 'Little Mermaid' Preview Teases Halle Bailey's Ariel Meeting Melissa McCarthy's Ursula
Emily Blunt, Don Cheadle, Jessica Chastain
Emily Blunt, Don Cheadle, Jessica Chastain and More Among 2023 SAG Awards Presenters
Morgan Freeman and Cole Hauser in The Ritual Killer trailer
Cole Hauser and Morgan Freeman Track Down a Murderer in 'The Ritual Killer' Trailer
Liam Neeson, Helen Mirren
Liam Neeson Says Helen Mirren Is 'Really Something Else' as He Recalls Their Years-Long Relationship
Jennifer Grey Posts Insta of Someone Watching Dirty Dancing on Plane
Jennifer Grey Shares Video of Fellow Passenger Watching 'Dirty Dancing' on Valentine's Day Flight
Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci attend the inaugural Soho House Awards, championing emerging talent in the creative industries, at 180 The Strand on September 1, 2022 in London, England
Who Is Stanley Tucci's Wife? All About Felicity Blunt
Tom Hiddleston as Loki. Marvel Studios
'Loki' Season 2: Everything to Know