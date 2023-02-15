Entertainment Movies Everything to Know About 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Joaquin Phoenix reprises his role as Joker alongside Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn in the upcoming sequel By Kelsie Gibson Kelsie Gibson Twitter Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 15, 2023 06:14 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Niko Tavernise Joaquin Phoenix is reprising his role as the Joker and this time, he has a new friend coming along for the ride. Officially titled Joker: Folie à Deux, the upcoming sequel to 2019's Joker will feature several big names, including Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. Following the original's success, which included setting worldwide box office records and receiving two Oscar wins, a follow-up film was officially confirmed in June 2022. Since then, several details have been shared by the cast, including the first look at Gaga's Harley Quinn, which the singer shared on her Instagram. From the stars to the release date, here's everything to know about Joker: Folie à Deux. Who is starring in Joker: Folie à Deux? Lady Gaga; Joaquin Phoenix. Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage Phoenix reprises his role as Joker alongside Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond. In June 2022, PEOPLE confirmed that Lady Gaga was in talks to play Harley Quinn. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to share the news, reporting that Gaga's Harley would exist "in a different DC universe" than the one played by Margot Robbie in Suicide Squad (2016), Birds of Prey (2020) and The Suicide Squad (2020). Other cast members for the film include Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey, whose roles have not been disclosed. Who is directing Joker: Folie à Deux? Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Todd Phillips, who directed the first film, will helm the upcoming sequel. He is also co-writing the script alongside Scott Silver and producing the film with Bradley Cooper (who, of course, previously starred opposite Gaga in A Star Is Born). Will Joker: Folie à Deux be a musical? Joker (2019) Joaquin Phoenix. Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Following Gaga's casting, PEOPLE also confirmed that the upcoming sequel will be a musical. Hildur Guðnadóttir, who worked on the first film, will compose the music for the new film. When did filming for Joker: Folie à Deux begin? Todd Phillips/Instagram Principal photography began in December 2022, with Phillips sharing the first look of Phoenix in character on Instagram. "Day 1. Our boy. #joker," Phillips captioned the image from Dec. 10. When will Joker: Folie à Deux be released? Lady Gaga/Instagram Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to be released in theaters on Oct. 4, 2024.