Joker Director Shares Emotional Images of Joaquin Phoenix on Final 'Bittersweet' Day of Shoot

The writer and director of Joker is honoring his film’s star Joaquin Phoenix‘s Oscar win by taking a moving trip down memory lane.

On Wednesday, Todd Phillips, who was nominated for Best Director at the show, shared a series of photos from the last day of shooting on the movie. The blockbuster featured Phoenix as Batman’s most famous villain, though the movie was a reimagined take on Joker‘s origin story.

“All of these were taken on our last day of shooting. It was bittersweet for sure— while it felt great to be done, we also had such an intense and unique experience— and then suddenly it just ends. What a ride this film has been and it all culminated with watching Joaquin walk up on that stage this weekend. Thanks again to the entire cast and crew. And especially the fans, for seeing through all the noise and showing up,” Phillips wrote.

The win on Sunday marks Phoenix’s first Oscar and fourth nomination. The actor was previously nominated in the Best Actor category for The Master and Walk the Line in 2013 and 2006, respectively, and was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Gladiator in 2001.

Phoenix’s Oscar win caps off a successful awards season for the Joker star, who also won a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Critics’ Choice Award and a Golden Globe Award last month. In the comic book origin story, Phoenix portrayed a mentally ill comedian named Arthur Fleck who turns to violence and crime, eventually becoming the Batman villain Joker.

While accepting his award on stage, Phoenix, 45, emotionally touched on the “distressing issues” that the world is facing, but said that he sees them as more of a unifying factor than a dividing one, and urged everyone to live with love and compassion.

To make his point, Phoenix recited a lyric written by his late brother, River, who died from a drug overdose at 23 years old in October of 1993 outside of the iconic Viper Room in Los Angeles.

“I’ve been a scoundrel all my life. I’ve been selfish. I’ve been cruel at times, hard to work with, and I’m grateful that so many of you in this room have given me a second chance,” he told the audience. “And I think that’s when we’re at our best, when we support each other. Not when we cancel each other out for past mistakes, but when we help each other grow, when we educate each other, when we guide each other towards redemption. That is the best of humanity.”

“When he was when he was 17, my brother wrote this lyric,” he went on. “He said, ‘Run to the rescue with love and peace will follow.’”