JoJo Siwa Says Bounce Studio Won't Make Her Kiss Man in New Movie: They're '1000% Supportive'

The Nickelodeon star said she was "trying to get" the kissing scene "pulled" from Bounce

JoJo Siwa has an update on her role in the upcoming movie Bounce.

Earlier this week, the 18-year-old Nickelodeon star revealed the film featured a scene with her kissing a man that she was trying to get "pulled" after coming out publicly as part of the LGBTQ community. Now, Siwa says that Paramount has agreed cut the footage.

"My friends at paramount and my friend Caleeb Pinkett are 1000% supportive of me and assured me that I don't have to do anything I don't wanna do ever!!!" Siwa tweeted Tuesday.

"I'm so excited to make the movie 'Bounce' and couldn't have better people to make it with!!🎥❤️" she added.

Currently in a relationship with girlfriend Kylie Prew, Siwa previously told Entertainment Weekly in a story for their new Pride digital cover that she was trying to have the romantic scene pulled.

Produced by Will Smith's Westbrook Studios and directed by To All The Boys I've Loved Before filmmaker Susan Johnson, the Christmas movie is adapted from Megan Shull's young adult novel of the same name.

"I'm madly in love and I do not want to kiss another human. Especially because it's a man," Siwa told EW, adding that her fans likely won't separate her persona from her character Franny on-screen. "That's what they look at me as, not some character, not some fictional thing. And so it's going to be a little weird."

"I'm not about it," she added of the kissing scene. "I'm trying to get it pulled so bad. It'll happen. It'll get pulled."

A spokesperson for Westbrook Studios did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.

In April, Siwa opened up to PEOPLE about coming out in January, saying the announcement was the last thing she hadn't shared with the world and was inspired by her love for Prew. The relationship began as a friendship and turned romantic late last year, Siwa said.

Initially, the star was hesitant to "label" her sexuality, she explained.

"I still don't know what I am. It's like, I want to figure it out. And I have this joke. Her name is Kylie. And so I say that I'm 'Ky-sexual,' " she explained. "But like, I don't know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it, or queer because I think the keyword is cool."