JoJo Siwa Makes Red Carpet Debut with Girlfriend Kylie Prew at The J Team Premiere

JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew have made their love red carpet official!

On Friday evening, Siwa and Prew, both 18, attended the premiere of the Nickelodeon star's new film, The J Team.

The event, which took place in Pasadena, California, marked the first time the couple has made an official public appearance with one another.

For the outing, Siwa wore a multicolored onesie that she accessorized with a colorful bow, which kept her signature high ponytail in place. Prew, meanwhile, wore a blue J Team hoodie, black pants, and a hairpiece that kept her similar high ponytail situated.

As the pair posed for the cameras before them, Siwa and Prew showed off some PDA.

Kylie Prew and JoJo Siwa attend a drive-in screening and performance for the Paramount+ original movie "The J Team" at the Rose Bowl on September 03, 2021 in Pasadena, California. Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

Starring and executive produced by Siwa, The J Team follows a young girl named JoJo — played by Siwa, of course — who refuses to let her sparkle be dimmed after her beloved dance instructor is replaced by a much harsher coach.

The live-action musical also stars Kerrynton Jones and Kiara T. Romero as Siwa's best friends "The Rubies," Laura Soltis as favorite teacher Val, and Tisha Campbell as Poppy, the tough new instructor.

The film, directed by Emmy winner Michael Lembeck (The Santa Clause 2) and written by Eydie Faye (Fuller House), is the first production since Syrinthia Studer took over as head of Awesomeness and Nickelodeon Live-Action Film Studio.

Don Dunn (To All the Boys I've Loved Before) served alongside Siwa as an executive producer on the film, which is currently streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

Back in January, Siwa came out as a member of the LGBTQ community over a series of posts on TikTok and Instagram.

When she lipsynched Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" following a day with TikTok collective Pride House LA, fans wondered if she was revealing something about her sexuality. And with a very direct T-shirt — BEST GAY COUSIN EVER — she confirmed it.

Siwa previously told PEOPLE that the announcement was the last thing she hadn't shared with the world. And she was inspired by her love for Prew, which began as a friendship and turned romantic in late 2020. At first, Siwa didn't want to put a "label" on her sexuality.

"I still don't know what I am. It's like, I want to figure it out. And I have this joke. Her name is Kylie. And so I say that I'm Ky-sexual," she said at the time. "But like, I don't know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool."