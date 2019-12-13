Join PeopleTV Live on the Red Carpet at the Cats World Premiere in N.Y.C.

Join PeopleTV live on the red carpet for the Cats world premiere in New York City.

Entertainment Weekly Editor-in-Chief J.D. Heyman; PEOPLE Editorial Director Kate Coyne; co-host of PeopleTV’s People NOW Jeremy Parsons and host of PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing, Lola Ogunnaike will be coming together on the red carpet of the premiere at the world-famous Lincoln Center to chat with the stars of the film, which includes Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Rebel Wilson, James Corden and Idris Elba.

Watch the red carpet livestream above on Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT or catch it on the PeopleTV app, which is available on all your favorite streaming devices.

Cats is the feature film adaptation of the popular musical composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber. The movie hits theaters in the U.S. on Dec. 20.