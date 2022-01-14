"I decided I could back-flip a motorcycle," Johnny Knoxville previously told PEOPLE, after injuring his penis during a stunt inspired by Evel Knievel

Johnny Knoxville Assures His Penis Is in 'Great Working Order' After 2007 Jackass Stunt Injury

Johnny Knoxville is reliving some of his best (and worst) hits.

The Jackass star reminisced about that time he severely injured his penis in a 2007 motorcycle stunt for the slapstick MTV reality show, as he promoted the franchise's latest film installment Jackass Forever during an interview with Variety.

"I broke my gym dog a number of years ago," said Knoxville, 50. "That's been well documented. So much has been said about so little."

He noted that the stunt, which was a tribute to legendary daredevil Evel Knievel, left him with a catheter for three and a half years.

"The doctor said a couple centimeters down and it would've been out of commission," Knoxville explained. "But I've had two children since then, so it's in great working order. That's too much information."

jackass forever Johnny Knoxville with the cast of Jackass Forever | Credit: paramount pictures/ youtube

Knoxville previously detailed the accident to PEOPLE, revealing he suffered a torn urethra and was bedridden for weeks afterward.

"I decided I could back-flip a motorcycle," he said in 2008. "I guess I should have decided if I could ride a motorcycle beforehand, because I can't. The bike goes about 15 feet in the air, comes down and breaks off the handlebar on my crotch."

The Mainstream actor has suffered plenty of hits to the groin on the prank show, which is known for the cast's over-the-top stunts and shenanigans.

He previously revealed he suffered "a concussion, a broken wrist and a broken rib too" when he was thrown off a bull while filming Jackass Forever.

Knoxville launched Jackass with Jeff Tremaine and Spike Jonze in 2000, with the series originally airing for three seasons on MTV.

The show was followed by six feature adaptations, beginning with 2002's Jackass: The Movie and culminating in the soon-to-be-released Jackass Forever.

An official synopsis for the sequel reads, "Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original Jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further in Jackass Forever."