Johnny Depp's Lookalike Son, Jack, Takes a Stroll with French Model Girlfriend Camille Jansen

Jack Depp stepped out with his girlfriend, French model Camille Jansen in the U.K.

Johnny Depp's son and namesake is all grown up!

The actor's 18-year-old son, Jack Depp, born John Christopher Depp III, was photographed taking a stroll with his girlfriend, French model Camille Jansen, on Tuesday while in the U.K.

The couple walked side-by-side for their casual outing with Jack wearing a denim button-down shirt and slacks while Jansen, 20, wore a white tank top and dark slacks.

The two have kept a low profile, although Jansen shared a sweet tribute to the younger Depp on her Instagram account in April when she wished him a happy birthday.

"🎂🐒❤️ happy birthday my love," Jansen wrote in the caption.

Jack's sister is actress and model Lily-Rose Depp, 21. Their father and mother, French singer Vanessa Paradis, were together from 1998 until their split in 2012.

Lily-Rose also celebrated her brother by posting an Instagram tribute with sweet photos of them when they were kids, writing, "My little baby Jackie is 18🥺My baby bro my heart and soul happy birthday I love you SO MUCH!."

In June 2018, Jack struggled with “serious health problems,” according to director Yann Gonzalez who spoke to French outlet Public at the time. Gonzalez directed Paradis in the film A Knife in the Heart.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the teenager looked “a lot better” while walking around his mother’s Paris neighborhood with a friend.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has kept his family life private amid a legal court battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

In 2016, Depp publicly spent some quality time with his children in West Hollywood while enjoying dinner.

A source at the time told PEOPLE, “They had a memorial for Johnny’s mom at the restaurant. Johnny rented the private dining room."

Depp’s mother, Betty Sue Palmer, died on May 20, 2016.