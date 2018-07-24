Johnny Depp's Evolving Looks: From Teen Hunk to Slimmed-Down Rockstar

Johnny Depp has made a career of transforming into wild characters — and has even evolved his personal style

More
Ale Russian
July 24, 2018 02:04 PM
<p>In a career famous for tranforming looks, Johnny Depp has taken on his latest challenge with Potter universe baddie Gellert Grindelwald. The actor stars as the dark wizard in the sequel to J.K. Rowling&#8217;s <em>Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them</em>.</p> <p>Click through for Depp&#8217;s transforming looks</p>
pinterest
Johnny Depp's ever-changing looks continue with Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald

In a career famous for tranforming looks, Johnny Depp has taken on his latest challenge with Potter universe baddie Gellert Grindelwald. The actor stars as the dark wizard in the sequel to J.K. Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Click through for Depp’s transforming looks

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
<p>One of Depp&#8217;s most iconic transformations was into his <em>Pirates of the Caribbean</em> character Jack Sparrow. The actor drew inspiration from Keith Richards for the carefree and often drunk Sparrow and even had the rocker play his dad in a later movie.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Pirates of the Caribbean

One of Depp’s most iconic transformations was into his Pirates of the Caribbean character Jack Sparrow. The actor drew inspiration from Keith Richards for the carefree and often drunk Sparrow and even had the rocker play his dad in a later movie. 

Courtesy of Disney
<p>Before Depp gained nortoriaty for his ability to transform into different looks, the actor was a teen idol for his hunky portrayal of Tom Hanson in the hit &#8217;80s show.</p>
pinterest
21 Jump Street

Before Depp gained nortoriaty for his ability to transform into different looks, the actor was a teen idol for his hunky portrayal of Tom Hanson in the hit ’80s show.

Everett
<p>Outside of his movie roles, Depp likes to also play with his personal style. His latest transformation is for a world tour with his band Hollywood Vampires, for which a slimmed-down Depp has heavily leaned into the rockstar look.</p>
pinterest
Hollywood Vampires

Outside of his movie roles, Depp likes to also play with his personal style. His latest transformation is for a world tour with his band Hollywood Vampires, for which a slimmed-down Depp has heavily leaned into the rockstar look.

Shirlaine Forrest/Getty
<p>To portray the well-meaning protagonist of the 1990 film, Depp drew upon the temperaments of some non-famous simple creatures. &ldquo;Scissorhands was a combination. The idea of a newborn seeing things for the first time,&rdquo; Depp explained on&nbsp;<a href="http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bSRc00kc08wampfeature=player_embedded#!"><em>The Ellen DeGeneres Show</em></a>. &ldquo;And also, a dog that I&rsquo;d had. This dog &hellip; with unconditional love, this sort of purity in my dog.&rdquo;</p>
pinterest
Edward Scissorhands

To portray the well-meaning protagonist of the 1990 film, Depp drew upon the temperaments of some non-famous simple creatures. “Scissorhands was a combination. The idea of a newborn seeing things for the first time,” Depp explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “And also, a dog that I’d had. This dog … with unconditional love, this sort of purity in my dog.”

Everett
<p>While he&rsquo;s moonlighted as a musician, Depp underwent no professional vocal training before hitting a high note as&nbsp;<em>Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street</em>&nbsp;in the 2007 musical.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

While he’s moonlighted as a musician, Depp underwent no professional vocal training before hitting a high note as Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in the 2007 musical. 

Peter Mountain/Paramount
<p>Following in the footsteps of Gene Wilder, who played the fanciful candy maker in the 1971 film adaptation of Roald Dahl&rsquo;s children&rsquo;s novel,&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/johnny-depp/">Johnny Depp</a>&nbsp;sought to make the character his own in 2005 by calling to mind the 43rd president of the United States. &ldquo;I imagine what George Bush would be like incredibly stoned,&rdquo; he told talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres.</p>
pinterest
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Following in the footsteps of Gene Wilder, who played the fanciful candy maker in the 1971 film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s children’s novel, Johnny Depp sought to make the character his own in 2005 by calling to mind the 43rd president of the United States. “I imagine what George Bush would be like incredibly stoned,” he told talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres.

Warner Bros.
<p>For Mad Hatter, Depp donned layers of white makeup and a bright orange wig to turn into the whimsical character.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Alice in Wonderland

For Mad Hatter, Depp donned layers of white makeup and a bright orange wig to turn into the whimsical character. 

Disney
<p>&ldquo;The whole reason I wanted to play Tonto is to try to [mess] around with the stereotype of the American Indian,&rdquo;&nbsp;<a href="http://insidemovies.ew.com/2012/04/22/johnny-depp-reveals-origins-of-tonto-makeup-from-lone-ranger-exclusive/">Depp told EW.</a>&nbsp;&ldquo;That makeup inspired me &hellip; It just so happened Sattler had painted a bird flying directly behind the warrior&rsquo;s head. I thought: Tonto&rsquo;s got a bird on his head. It&rsquo;s his spirit guide in a way. It&rsquo;s dead to others, but it&rsquo;s not dead to him. It&rsquo;s very much alive.&rdquo;</p>
pinterest
The Lone Ranger

“The whole reason I wanted to play Tonto is to try to [mess] around with the stereotype of the American Indian,” Depp told EW. “That makeup inspired me … It just so happened Sattler had painted a bird flying directly behind the warrior’s head. I thought: Tonto’s got a bird on his head. It’s his spirit guide in a way. It’s dead to others, but it’s not dead to him. It’s very much alive.”

Everett
1 of 10

Advertisement
1 of 9 CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

Johnny Depp's ever-changing looks continue with Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald

In a career famous for tranforming looks, Johnny Depp has taken on his latest challenge with Potter universe baddie Gellert Grindelwald. The actor stars as the dark wizard in the sequel to J.K. Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Click through for Depp’s transforming looks

Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy of Disney

Pirates of the Caribbean

One of Depp’s most iconic transformations was into his Pirates of the Caribbean character Jack Sparrow. The actor drew inspiration from Keith Richards for the carefree and often drunk Sparrow and even had the rocker play his dad in a later movie. 

3 of 9 Everett

21 Jump Street

Before Depp gained nortoriaty for his ability to transform into different looks, the actor was a teen idol for his hunky portrayal of Tom Hanson in the hit ’80s show.

Advertisement
4 of 9 Shirlaine Forrest/Getty

Hollywood Vampires

Outside of his movie roles, Depp likes to also play with his personal style. His latest transformation is for a world tour with his band Hollywood Vampires, for which a slimmed-down Depp has heavily leaned into the rockstar look.

Advertisement
5 of 9 Everett

Edward Scissorhands

To portray the well-meaning protagonist of the 1990 film, Depp drew upon the temperaments of some non-famous simple creatures. “Scissorhands was a combination. The idea of a newborn seeing things for the first time,” Depp explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “And also, a dog that I’d had. This dog … with unconditional love, this sort of purity in my dog.”

Advertisement
6 of 9 Peter Mountain/Paramount

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

While he’s moonlighted as a musician, Depp underwent no professional vocal training before hitting a high note as Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in the 2007 musical. 

Advertisement
7 of 9 Warner Bros.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Following in the footsteps of Gene Wilder, who played the fanciful candy maker in the 1971 film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s children’s novel, Johnny Depp sought to make the character his own in 2005 by calling to mind the 43rd president of the United States. “I imagine what George Bush would be like incredibly stoned,” he told talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres.

Advertisement
8 of 9 Disney

Alice in Wonderland

For Mad Hatter, Depp donned layers of white makeup and a bright orange wig to turn into the whimsical character. 

Advertisement
9 of 9 Everett

The Lone Ranger

“The whole reason I wanted to play Tonto is to try to [mess] around with the stereotype of the American Indian,” Depp told EW. “That makeup inspired me … It just so happened Sattler had painted a bird flying directly behind the warrior’s head. I thought: Tonto’s got a bird on his head. It’s his spirit guide in a way. It’s dead to others, but it’s not dead to him. It’s very much alive.”

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now