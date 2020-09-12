Johnny Depp's Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard Delayed Due to COVID-19 as He Thanks 'Loyal' Fans

Johnny Depp is thanking his fans after his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard was postponed.

The $50 million defamation lawsuit was delayed on Friday from January 11, 2021, to May 3, 2021, by Circuit Chief Judge Bruce White in Fairfax County, Virginia due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Deadline.

"Right now, the Virginia Supreme Court has not authorized us to conduct jury trials," White told the attorneys for both Depp and Heard virtually.

The actor, 57, is currently seeking damages against his ex-wife for an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post claiming to be a domestic violence victim.

Depp shared a video of himself on Friday on Instagram writing at his desk and thanking his fans for their ongoing support.

"Hello All!" he wrote in the caption. "I just wanted to thank you all once again for your constant and loyal support throughout many long and interesting episodes of my life... I am only here because of you — and I’m only here for you!!!"

He added, "All thanks and love to you for all, JD."

Earlier this month, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor had requested the trial be delayed as it would conflict with filming for the latest Fantastic Beasts film.

Depp requested the trial be pushed back to a date between March and June 2021.

A few days after Depp's request, Heard filed an opposition saying if his request was granted it may conflict with her own filming schedule for Aquaman 2, Deadline reported at the time.

Depp and Heard met on the set of 2011’s The Rum Diary and were married from February 2015 to May 2016.