Johnny Depp Wishes for 'a Better Time Ahead' in Holiday Message After Losing 'Wife-Beater' Libel Case

Johnny Depp is looking ahead to better days.

The day after Christmas, the 57-year-old actor shared a message with fans alongside a black-and-white image of himself at a bar with Pogues frontman, Shane MacGowan.

"This year has been so hard for so many. Here’s to a better time ahead," Depp wrote. "Happy Holidays, everyone! My love and respect to you all. Eternally, JD."

The post from the Pirates of the Caribbean actor comes about after he lost his libel case against The Sun newspaper over the publication's 2018 story that described him as a "wife-beater" during his marriage to Amber Heard.

In November, presiding judge Mr. Justice Nicol ruled that The Sun's article was "substantially true" in a written statement delivered through the UK Ministry of Justice.

"The Claimant (Depp) has not succeeded in his action for libel," Nicol added in a lengthy judgment that detailed 14 separate incidents that came to light during a roller-coaster 16-day trial at the Royal Courts of Justice in July.

In response to the ruling, lawyers for Depp described the decision "as perverse as it is bewildering" and vowed to appeal the decision. "Most troubling is the Judge’s reliance on the testimony of Amber Heard, and corresponding disregard of the mountain of counter-evidence from police officers, medical practitioners, her own former assistant, other unchallenged witnesses and an array of documentary evidence which completely undermined the allegations, point by point," said attorney Jenny Afia in a written statement.

“All of this was overlooked. The judgment is so flawed that it would be ridiculous for Mr. Depp not to appeal this decision. In the meantime, we hope that in contrast to this case, the ongoing libel proceedings in America are equitable, with both parties providing full disclosure rather than one side strategically cherry-picking what evidence can and cannot be relied upon.”

