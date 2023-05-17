Johnny Depp Was Surprised to Be Cast as King Louis XV: I'm 'Some Hillbilly from Kentucky'

Johnny Depp's movie Jeanne Du Barry premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival's opening night

By Carita Rizzo
and
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 17, 2023 10:34 AM
Johnny Depp attends the "Jeanne Du Barry" press conference at the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Photo: Guillaume Horcajuelo/Pool/Getty Images

Johnny Depp plays a king in his comeback movie Jeanne Du Barry, but the actor did not necessarily think he was the best choice to play French royalty.

As Depp, 59, spoke at a press conference for the film at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, the actor said he "thought it was very brave of [director Maïwenn] to choose some hillbilly from Kentucky" to take on the role of King Louis XV in the film, which premiered on the international film festival's opening night Tuesday.

"Like there was a terrible misspelling somewhere," Depp said, when asked by a reporter how he felt about his casting in the French-language movie. "Maïwenn and I ended up in the wrong room at the same time. I didn't feel any hesitation with regard to the guy, to character and all that, or the language necessarily, I didn't find particularly intimidating."

"It's like running through the raindrops, but my question to Maïwenn when we first met was, 'Maybe you want to try a French guy as King Louis XV?' " Depp continued. "She thought about it for a second. She said, 'I thought about that too. No, I want you to do it.' "

"So I thought it was very brave of her to choose some hillbilly from Kentucky to play Louis XV. Very brave," he added, noting his own background as a Kentucky native.

Johnny Depp attends the "Jeanne du Barry" photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Johnny Depp attends the "Jeanne du Barry" photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Jeanne Du Barry stars Depp as Louis XV, the King of France from September 1715 until his death in 1774. He stars opposite director and actress Maïwenn, whose Jeanne du Barry "uses her intelligence and allure to climb the rungs of the social ladder one by one" and eventually befriends the monarch, according to Variety.

"So yeah, I was instantly up for it, wanted to do it. Just wanted to make sure that I wasn't, I don't know, stepping out of my box and into someone else's," Depp continued of the role, which required him to learn his lines entirely in French. "Getting into other people's things, culture, thoughts, weirdness. But I'm glad she persisted and I'm glad I persisted."

The actor added that Maïwenn "was very patient with me" as he learned his lines in a new language and explained that he wanted "to be able to improvise if necessary" during filming.

"I wanted at least to be, my pigeon French at least, I wanted it to be in some regard that I wanted to be able to improvise if necessary," he told reporters Wednesday. "So that was again way outside your language, your vernacular and your way of expressing yourself. But yeah, she was very patient with me. I'll put it that way."

Suzane De Baecque, India Hair, Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Maïwenn, Johnny Depp and Pascal Greggory attend the "Jeanne du Barry" photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival
The cast of "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th annual Cannes film festival. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Jeanne Du Barry received a seven-minute standing ovation from the crowd in Cannes following its premiere on Tuesday, a reception that left Depp tearing up with emotion, according to a clip of the moment shared by Variety.

The film does not have a U.S. release date yet; its arrival at Cannes comes nearly one year after the verdict in Depp's controversial defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard over a 2018 op-ed she wrote about coming forward with domestic abuse allegations.

"People have seen or heard the word comeback exchanged by folks and using that as a catchphrase. 'He's making a comeback,' or 'He's made a comeback,' " Depp said elsewhere during his press conference Wednesday, as he was prompted to speak about the case's impact on his career.

"I keep wondering about the word comeback because I didn't go anywhere," he added. "As a matter of fact, I live about 45 minutes away. So yeah, maybe people stopped calling out of whatever their fear was at the time. But no, I didn't go nowhere. I've been sitting around."

