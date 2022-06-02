“He seemed very happy and comfortable. I think that's really good,” Gary Spedding, a pub patron who was at Bridge Tavern in Newcastle, England the same time as Depp, tells PEOPLE

Johnny Depp Was in 'Great Mood' and 'Seemed Very Happy' Shortly Before Amber Heard Verdict Was Read

Johnny Depp was in good spirits shortly before the verdict was read in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, pub patrons tell PEOPLE.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 58, was spotted hanging out with musicians Sam Fender – who posted a picture with Depp on social media – and Jeff Beck at the Bridge Tavern in Newcastle, England on Wednesday, where an onlooker tells PEOPLE, "He was in a great mood."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Gary Spedding, another pub patron who was at the establishment at the same time as Depp, also opened up about his experience interacting with the Rum Diary actor and what the atmosphere was like "about 45 minutes" before the verdict was read.

Johnny Depp in Newcastle, U.K. Credit: Gary Spedding / Zash / TMX

"He'd been drinking with Sam Fender this evening. And then I believe that the bar opened a berth space upstairs for them or something along those lines. And that's where I saw him," Spedding, 32, tells PEOPLE.

"He was leaving from the upstairs place, which is where I managed to see him [to] shake his hand and [I] spoke to him very, very briefly. He smiled at me and said, 'Thank you,' and gave me a wink. And he seemed very gracious and happy with where he was and things like that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"He seemed very happy and comfortable. I think that's really good," Spedding continues. "I'm glad that he's in the UK with members of a band that he's friends with and enjoying some music and enjoying himself because he deserves that."

Adds Spedding: "Once people spotted him and realized that he was there, there was quite a lot of support. Some people were clapping, lots of people got overexcited, as they would do with that."

RELATED VIDEO: Johnny Depp V. Amber Heard: Biggest Bombshells And Revelations From The Trial's Ending Moments

The jury's verdict was revealed Wednesday afternoon in Fairfax, Virginia, concluding Depp and Heard's explosive six-week trial, which was televised live.

Ahead of the verdict, a spokesperson for Depp confirmed to PEOPLE that he would not be in the courtroom in-person "due to previously scheduled work commitments made before the trial." The actor has been performing onstage with Beck overseas since Sunday.

Depp won all three defamation claims when it came to Heard's 2018 op-ed about coming forward with domestic abuse claims. He was awarded $15 million in damages, but Heard will only have to pay $10.35 million due to a Virginia law cap on punitive damages (the judge reduced the amount).

The jurors sided with Heard on one of her three countersuit claims of defamation, awarding her $2 million in damages.

Following the verdict, Depp said in a statement that the "jury gave me my life back."

Meanwhile Heard, 36, said in a statement, "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband."