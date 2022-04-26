Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard: Watch the Explosive Defamation Trial Live

The ongoing trial between the two actors is expected to last about six weeks, having kicked off on April 11

Live: Johnny Depp’s libel trial against Amber Heard continues. WARNING: this stream may contain triggering topics and graphic language.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's ongoing trial continues on Tuesday, a day after Depp took to the stand to testify on his own behalf.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard, 36, for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post about surviving domestic violence, though she never mentioned Depp by name in the article.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He originally filed the $50 million lawsuit back in 2019 but it was delayed due to the pandemic, until a jury was selected on April 11 in Fairfax, Virginia, and opening statements began the following day.

How is this trial different from the one in London?

Back in November 2020, Depp lost his highly publicized U.K. libel lawsuit case against British tabloid The Sun for calling him a "wife-beater." The court upheld the outlet's claims as being "substantially true" and Heard testified to back up the claims. In March 2021, the Pirates of the Caribbean star's attempt to overturn the decision was overruled.

Johnny Depp Credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP/Getty

For this libel case, however, Depp is suing Heard directly and not a media company, making her obligations and requirements to participate in the proceedings different this time around.

The biggest bombshells from the trial so far

Since the trial started, a multitude of revelations have come to light in the courtroom, including allegations of sexual abuse made by Heard against Depp, which were not widely known prior to opening statements.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A spokesperson for the Alice in Wonderland actor called the allegations "fictitious" and "for the purpose of Hollywood shock value of which Amber has mastered and used to exploit a serious social movement."

Text messages from Depp to friend Isaac Baruch about Heard's "rotting corpse" were also brought to light during the trial, to which Depp said during cross-examination he is "not proud of any of the language that I used" in the explicit texts.

RELATED VIDEO: Johnny Depp Says He Stayed in Amber Heard Marriage 'Because My Father Stayed' in His

Additionally, in audio recordings played by Depp's legal team, Heard admitted to having started a physical fight, and she argued with him that she didn't "punch" him but was "hitting" him.

How to tune in

PEOPLE is streaming Depp and Heard's trial live via Twitter. You can also watch the video above.