Johnny Depp to Direct Movie Produced by Al Pacino About Artist Amedeo Modigliani: 'Incredibly Honored'

Johnny Depp is stepping behind the camera for the first time in over two decades as director of the upcoming film Modigliani.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 59-year-old actor will direct a film about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, co-produced by Al Pacino and Barry Navidi. This is the second time Depp has been in the role of director for a feature film: He made his directorial debut with 1997's The Brave, which he also starred in alongside Marlon Brando.

"The saga of Mr. Modigliani's life is one that I'm incredibly honored, and truly humbled, to bring to the screen," said Depp, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph — a universally human story all viewers can identify with."

The outlet reported that production is set to begin in Europe next spring and casting will be revealed soon.

The film is based on a play by Dennis McIntyre and adapted for the screen by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski. It follows 48 hours in the painter and sculptor's life that, according to the outlet, would solidify "his reputation as an artistic legend."

"This project has been very close to Al's heart. Al introduced me to the play Modigliani many years ago and I instantly fell in love with it," said Navidi, according to the outlet. "This is a slice of Modi's life and not a bio. It's been a dream of mine to work with Johnny again — he's a true artist with an amazing vision to bring this great story to the screen."

Earlier this month, Depp's upcoming return to acting was revealed when WhyNotProductions and France Télévisions shared the first look at Depp's character King Louis XV in the period drama Jeanne du Barry. The film is directed by French director Maïwenn, who will also star. Filming for the production began last month in multiple locations in France, including Versailles and Paris.

The project will be the first feature film for the actor in three years, and follows his defamation trial victory against ex-wife Amber Heard, in which the jury awarded him with more than $10 million in damages. In regards to Heard's defamation countersuit, she was awarded $2 million in damages.

Following the June 1 verdict, Depp said in a statement that the jury "gave me my life back" and the "best is yet to come" for him. Both Heard, 36, and Depp are now appealing the verdicts.