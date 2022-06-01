Johnny Depp Team Asked to Strike Comment from Amber Heard Lawyer About Sending 'Message' with Verdict

In closing arguments Friday, Amber Heard's attorney told the jury not to "send that message" that "you have to be perfect in order for people to believe you"

As the jury deliberates in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation case, Depp's team motioned to have a closing arguments comment from Heard's lawyer disregarded — but the judge declined the attempt.

On Friday, both sides offered their closing arguments after resting their cases. Judge Penney Azcarate instructed the jury to not take closing statements as hard evidence and instead rely on what was brought forth as evidence and testimony in the six-week trial.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez told the jury they have to "either believe all of it, or none of it" when it comes to 36-year-old Heard's allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault lodged against ex-husband Depp, 58. The lawyer added, "Either she's a victim of truly horrific abuse or she's a woman who's willing to say absolutely anything."

When Heard's lawyer Ben Rottenborn got his turn, he called out Vasquez for trying to discredit Heard for not having medical records or photographic proof to document every instance of alleged abuse, while also dismissing bruise photos she did provide as being fabricated.

"Ruling against Amber here sends a message that no matter what you do as an abuse victim, you aways have to do more. No matter what you document, you always have to document more," Rottenborn told the jury. "No matter whom you tell, you always have to tell more people. No mater how honest you are about your own imperfections and your own shortcomings in a relationship, you have to be perfect in order for people to believe you. Don't send that message. That's what [Depp] wants you to send."

In a court filing Tuesday, Depp's attorney's took issue with that remark and asked that it be disregarded and the jurors told not to consider it in their decision-making. They wrote in the document, "Such argument by Ms. Heard's counsel improperly invites the jury to decide the case 'based on passion and prejudice' and a specific jury instruction is necessary to cure this impropriety."

Judge Penney Azcarate speaks to lawyers for Actor Johnny Depp and Actor Amber Heard during closing arguments at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 27, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. Credit: STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to Insider, Judge Azcarate declined to intervene with the seven-person jury, who began deliberations Friday afternoon. She told Depp's attorney Benjamin Chew, "The jury has the case now, and it's out of my hands."

Last week, when Depp returned to the witness stand one final time, the actor vehemently denied Heard's "insane" allegations, which he said have "gotten out of control."

"No human being is perfect, certainly not. None of us. But I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse, all these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things and living with it for six years and waiting to be able to bring the truth out," said Depp, who also added, "I don't think anyone enjoys having to split themselves open and tell the truth."

Actor Johnny Depp gestures to spectators in court after closing arguments at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 27, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse Credit: STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty

He also said, "No matter what happens, I did get here and I did tell the truth, and I have spoken up for what I've been carrying on my back reluctantly for six years."

Meanwhile, Heard returned to the stand after him to testify about how the trial has impacted her.

"I am harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day. Even just walking into this courtroom, sitting here in front of the world, having the worst parts of my life, things that I've lived through, used to humiliate me. People want to kill me, and they tell me so every day. People want to put my baby in the microwave, and they tell me that," said Heard, who welcomed her first baby in April 2021. "Johnny threatened — promised me — that if I ever left him, he'd make me think of him every single day that I lived."

"I'm not a saint. I'm not trying to present myself as one, as you all know," she said, also adding that the online "mocking" of her testimony has been "agonizing." Said Heard, "Perhaps it's easy to forget that, but I'm a human being."

Actor Amber Heard talks with her legal team including Elaine Bredehoft, left, and Benjamin Rottenborn, right, in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 27, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. Credit: STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty

Depp is suing Heard for defamation over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote about coming forward with domestic abuse claims. He's seeking $50 million in damages, claiming it stifled his career prospects. She is countersuing for defamation, claiming that public statements made by Depp's lawyer Adam Waldman that called her allegations "fake" and an "abuse hoax" ruined her reputation and halted her career.

About the $100 million in damages Heard is seeking, her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft said in closing arguments that they arrived at that number, double of Depp's damages, to send "a message back." She explained to the jury, "We're not asking you to give $100 million. We're asking you to just look at the damages in this case and just be fair and reasonable in whatever you determine."