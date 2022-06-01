Johnny Depp Spotted Mingling with Fans at U.K. Pub Right Before Winning Amber Heard Defamation Case

Johnny Depp was seen at a U.K. bar with musicians around the time the verdict was read in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The jury's verdict was revealed Wednesday afternoon in Fairfax, Virginia, concluding the explosive six-week trial, which was televised live. Depp, 58, won all three defamation claims when it came to Heard's 2018 op-ed about coming forward with domestic abuse claims. He was awarded $15 million in damages, but Heard will only have to pay $10.35 million due to Virginia law cap on punitive damages (the judge reduced the amount).

The jurors sided with Heard on one of her three countersuit claims of defamation, awarding her $2 million in damages.

Ahead of the verdict, a spokesperson for Depp confirmed to PEOPLE that he would not be in the courtroom in person "due to previously scheduled work commitments made before the trial." Since Sunday night, he's been performing onstage with Jeff Beck at concerts overseas. A spokesperson for Heard, 36, who was in attendance for the verdict, said in a statement, "Your presence shows where your priorities are. Johnny Depp plays guitar in the U.K. while Amber Heard waits for a verdict in Virginia. Depp is taking his snickering and lack of seriousness on tour."

Musician Sam Fender posted a photo on his Instagram Story that showed himself and Depp smiling alongside Beck and others sitting at a table on Wednesday. "Some serious heroes," Fender, 28, wrote.

Shortly before the verdict was read, several fans posted on social media saying they spotted Depp at the Bridge Tavern in Newcastle, sharing photos and videos of the movie-star sighting. He shook hands and waved at fans who shouted their "love" for him.

Johnny Depp - Sam Fender Credit: Sam Fender/Instagram

Following the verdict, Depp said in a statement that the "jury gave me my life back."

"Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye," he said. "False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career. And six years later, the jury gave me my life back."

"I am truly humbled," he continued. "My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought. From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that."

Depp added that he is "overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the colossal support and kindness from around the world."

Johnny Depp's attorneys including Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew celebrate after the jury's verdict in the Depp v. Heard civil defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia Credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

"I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up. I also hope that the position will now return to innocent until proven guilty, both within the courts and in the media," he said. "I wish to acknowledge the noble work of the Judge, the jurors, the court staff and the Sheriffs who have sacrificed their own time to get to this point, and to my diligent and unwavering legal team who did an extraordinary job in helping me to share the truth. The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun. Veritas numquam perit. Truth never perishes."

Heard also reacted to the verdict in a statement, expressing disappointment.

Amber Heard stands with her lawyers Elaine Bredehoft and Benjamin Rottenborn before the jury said that they believe she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp while announcing split verdicts in favor of both her ex-husband Johnny Depp and Heard on their claim and counter-claim in the Depp v. Heard civil defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse Credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty

"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband," she said.

"I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback," Heard added. "It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."