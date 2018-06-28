Johnny Depp's Son Jack, 16, Looks 'a Lot Better' After Reports of 'Serious Health Problems'

Jack Depp seems to be doing better after reports that he was dealing with a serious health problem.

The son of Johnny Depp and French musician and actress Vanessa Paradis was reportedly struggling with “serious health problems” on Monday that caused his mom to skip the Paris premiere of her movie A Knife in the Heart, according to the film’s director.

At the screening for the film on Monday, director Yann Gonzalez said, “Unfortunately, Vanessa Paradis was not able to join us tonight, she had to be absent because of her son’s serious health problems,” according to French outlet Public.

But on Wednesday, the 16-year-old was seen walking with a female friend around his mom’s Paris apartment looking “a lot better,” a source tells PEOPLE. The sighting comes after he arrived in Paris reportedly under the weather.

Representatives for Depp and Paradis have not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis Frazer Harrison/Getty

Paradis and Depp dated from 1998 to 2012 and had two kids — 19-year-old Lily-Rose Depp and Jack, whose real name is John Christopher Depp III.

The news come as Depp is currently in Europe touring with his band The Hollywood Vampires. The band, which includes rock legends Joe Perry of Aerosmith fame, and Alice Cooper, has been globetrotting with stops in Russia and Germany. Depp was spotted in Munich this week amid news of his son’s alleged illness.