Johnny Depp Seen 'Smashing' Kitchen Cabinets in Video Captured by Amber Heard Shown in Court

Johnny Depp said on the stand in reference to the video: "Clearly I was having a bad time"

Johnny Depp is seen kicking and slamming doors in his kitchen in video filmed by ex-wife Amber Heard during their relationship and played in court on Thursday.

During cross examination by Heard's lawyers in Fairfax, Virginia, Depp was asked about parts of his testimonies that they say conflicted with evidence like past text messages, audio recordings and video footage, including a video in which Depp appears upset in his West Hollywood home's kitchen as Heard captures the incident on camera. (The video starts at 2:05:14 in this courtroom clip.)

As Heard asks Depp what's wrong in the video, the Alice in Wonderland actor at first ignores her, slamming cabinet doors as he searches for a glass to pour his red wine. "We're not even fighting this morning. All I did was say sorry," Heard says in the clip, as Depp yells, "Did something happen to you this morning? I don't think so! You wanna see crazy? I'll give you f-----g crazy."

Depp then realizes there is a hidden camera, and he picks up the device and angrily asks her why she was filming without him knowing. Heard then says she had just started it since he was "smashing s---."

After the video was played for the jury, Heard's attorney Ben Rottenborn asked Depp about that morning. "Clearly I was having a bad time," the actor recalled. Added Depp, "But being illegally recorded by your chosen other is, well, it's quite fitting with the rest of the photographs and tape recordings she made."

"I felt what was most interesting is that she tried to hide it from me and then that she laughed and smiled at the end," Depp said of the video. "So, yes, I did assault a couple of cabinets, but I did not touch Ms. Heard, as you can see, I think."

Also on Thursday, audio was played of a moment when Depp threatened to cut himself with a knife as Heard begged him to stop. Additionally, text messages showed the actor joking about killing Heard and having sex with her burnt corpse.

Actor Johnny Depp stands in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., . Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse Credit: Jim Lo Scalzo/AP/Shutterstock

Depp — who has said multiple times under oath that he has never struck Heard or any other woman — was also asked about a December 2015 incident where he allegedly head-butted Heard, who then sustained bruises on her face. He "vehemently" disagreed with the statement that he intentionally head-butted her, arguing that it was an accident while he attempted to restrain her.

"I was trying to restrain Ms. Heard, and once I had restrained her, I would say if she's trying to still move around and kick at me or trying to get loose, any sort of movement when you're like this, your heads are this close together, it's not impossible for them to bump. But a 'head-butt,' that's pretty extreme definition of that," he said.

One of Depp's witnesses, their former marriage counselor Dr. Laurel Anderson, testified last week that the pair "engaged in what I saw as mutual abuse" with each other. Anderson claimed Heard would sometimes initiate fights in order to "keep him with her" because "abandonment was her worst nightmare." The therapist said she also observed "multiple" small bruises on Heard's face at an in-person meeting.

Audio Depp's legal team played during his testimony Wednesday showed Heard admitting once to having started a physical fight. She could be heard telling him, "You didn't get punched; you got hit. I'm sorry I hit you like this, but I did not punch you. I did not f-----g deck you. I f-----g was hitting you. I don't know what the motion of my actual hand was. But you're fine. I did not hurt you. I did not punch you. I was hitting you."

Depp is suing Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post about surviving domestic violence, though she never mentioned Depp by name in the article. Depp originally filed the $50 million lawsuit in March 2019.

Heard and Depp met while making the 2011 movie The Rum Diary and wed in 2015. They broke up in May 2016 when Heard sought a domestic violence restraining order against him, accusing him of abusing her. Depp denied the claims, and the former couple settled their divorce out of court in August 2016.

Back in November 2020, Depp lost his highly publicized U.K. libel lawsuit case against British tabloid The Sun for calling him a "wife-beater." The court upheld the outlet's claims as being "substantially true" and Heard testified to back up the claims. In March 2021, his attempt to overturn the decision was overruled.