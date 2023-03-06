Johnny Depp Selling Celebrity Portraits of 'People I Admire': I Use Art 'to Express My Feelings'

Johnny Depp reportedly made over $3.6 million from the first round of his celebrity portraits released in July 2022

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 6, 2023 02:45 PM
Johnny Depp attends a SiriusXM’s Town Hall alongside Jeff Beck in support of their album '18'on October 12, 2022 in New York City.
Johnny Depp. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty

Johnny Depp has released another round of celebrity portraits he's painted as part of his "Friends & Heroes" collection.

The Castle Fine Art gallery in London made the "Friends & Heroes II" collection, which features Depp's self-painted depictions of musician Bob Marley, the late actors Heath Ledger and River Phoenix and writer Hunter S. Thompson, available for purchase in late February.

"Each image is an intimate reflection of their character in Johnny's eyes; a portrayal of how they have revealed themselves to him, either personally or via their art," reads an excerpt from a brochure regarding the new collection.

"I've always used art to express my feelings and to reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire," Depp, 59, said in a statement shared in the brochure. "My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves."

On Monday, Castle Fine Art's website indicated that they are already out of stock of all prints of the individual portraits, which sold for around $4,523.02 each. A framed set of all four portraits remained available for about $17,547.

"All friends, all heroes," Depp said in a YouTube video promoting the collection shared by Castle Galleries in February as he described his collection's subjects. "I'd like to see these four people together. I'd like to be in a room with those very cool people."

"I said they did not have enough time on this Earth, but the time they did have, they certainly planted their individuality, their uniqueness, their world, their heart, their emotions, their senses of humor out there into the world," Depp added. "They said a lot in their short lives."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The release of Depp's second formal art collection comes months after the actor in July 2022 earned over $3.6 million from his first "Friends & Heroes" collection, which sold out "almost immediately" after being made available for sale, according to the U.K.'s The Sunday-Times.

The first collection featured four portraits of Bob Dylan, Elizabeth Taylor, Al Pacino and Keith Richards, which were also identified as "people [Depp] has known well, and who have inspired him as a person."

RELATED VIDEO: Johnny Depp Makes Over $3.6 Million After Debut Art Collection Sells Out in Hours

While audiences still await Depp's return to the big screen as France's King Louis XV in the upcoming period drama Jeanne du Barry, his first feature film in three years, the actor has stayed active with other projects since the end of his defamation case against ex wife Amber Heard. In addition to releasing art, Depp released an album with Jeff Beck and toured with the late musician for much of 2022, before Beck's death at age 78 in January.

Related Articles
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp Makes Over $3.6 Million After Debut Art Collection Sells Out in Hours
Johnny Depp Was Google's No. 1 Trending Person in 2022, Followed by Will Smith and Amber Heard
Johnny Depp Was Google's No. 1 Trending Person in 2022, Followed by Will Smith and Amber Heard
Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of "The Expendables 3" in Los Angeles
Tom Sizemore's Life, Career and Controversies: Everything to Know
Black History Month TV Shows
The Black Shows That Revolutionized TV, from 'Julia' and 'The Jeffersons' to 'Empire'
Leslie Jordan Tribute
Eddie Vedder, Jim Parsons, Tanya Tucker and More Honor Leslie Jordan at Benefit Show: 'He Was Extraordinary'
This handout photo taken on September 17, 2022 and received on September 19, 2022 shows British artist Thomas Houseago (C) posing with US actor Brad Pitt (R) and Australian musician Nick Cave prior to the opening of the exhibition 'Thomas Houseago - WE with Nick Cave and Brad Bitt' at The Sara Hilden Art Museum in Tampere, Finland.
Celebrities Who Are Also Artists
Post Malone attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
A Guide to Post Malone's Tattoos and What They Mean
Heath Ledger NFT
Heath Ledger: Rarely Seen Portraits of Actor to Be Released as NFTs
The Woman King - 2022
The Best Movies on Netflix to Stream Now
Sidney Poitier
28 Utterly Unforgettable Oscars Images
DEVOTION
The Best Action Movies to Stream Now
Erin Napier attends Build Series to discuss the new season of "Home Town" at Build Studio on January 08, 2020 in New York City.
Launches We Love! Erin Napier Unveils Custom Wallpaper Collection, Plus More of the Best New Home Products
'21 Jump Street' Film - 2012
The Best Comedies on Netflix to Stream Now
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010.
King Charles III's Coronation: Everything to Know About the Ceremony and Celebration
Riley Keough Compares Mom Lisa Marie Presley to Her ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Character: ‘She Did Her Own Thing’
The Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
Portrait of English guitarist Jeff Beck, United States, circa 1972. (Photo by Robert Knight Archive/Redferns)
Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood and More Stars React to Guitarist Jeff Beck's Death: He 'Was on Another Planet'