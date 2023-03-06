Johnny Depp Selling Celebrity Portraits of 'People I Admire': I Use Art 'to Express My Feelings'

Johnny Depp has released another round of celebrity portraits he's painted as part of his "Friends & Heroes" collection.

The Castle Fine Art gallery in London made the "Friends & Heroes II" collection, which features Depp's self-painted depictions of musician Bob Marley, the late actors Heath Ledger and River Phoenix and writer Hunter S. Thompson, available for purchase in late February.

"Each image is an intimate reflection of their character in Johnny's eyes; a portrayal of how they have revealed themselves to him, either personally or via their art," reads an excerpt from a brochure regarding the new collection.

"I've always used art to express my feelings and to reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire," Depp, 59, said in a statement shared in the brochure. "My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves."

On Monday, Castle Fine Art's website indicated that they are already out of stock of all prints of the individual portraits, which sold for around $4,523.02 each. A framed set of all four portraits remained available for about $17,547.

"All friends, all heroes," Depp said in a YouTube video promoting the collection shared by Castle Galleries in February as he described his collection's subjects. "I'd like to see these four people together. I'd like to be in a room with those very cool people."

"I said they did not have enough time on this Earth, but the time they did have, they certainly planted their individuality, their uniqueness, their world, their heart, their emotions, their senses of humor out there into the world," Depp added. "They said a lot in their short lives."

The release of Depp's second formal art collection comes months after the actor in July 2022 earned over $3.6 million from his first "Friends & Heroes" collection, which sold out "almost immediately" after being made available for sale, according to the U.K.'s The Sunday-Times.

The first collection featured four portraits of Bob Dylan, Elizabeth Taylor, Al Pacino and Keith Richards, which were also identified as "people [Depp] has known well, and who have inspired him as a person."

While audiences still await Depp's return to the big screen as France's King Louis XV in the upcoming period drama Jeanne du Barry, his first feature film in three years, the actor has stayed active with other projects since the end of his defamation case against ex wife Amber Heard. In addition to releasing art, Depp released an album with Jeff Beck and toured with the late musician for much of 2022, before Beck's death at age 78 in January.